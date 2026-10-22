Barclays (Q3 Results): on track for targets

Third-quarter total income rose 3% to £7.4bn (£7.6bn expected), driven by higher interest income across its UK businesses.
Profit before tax rose 12% to £2.3bn (£2.4bn expected), as lower impairment charges helped offset higher operating costs, including £201mn of restructuring charges.
Credit impairment charges fell 20% to £503mn (£586mn expected), reflecting more normal charge levels in the Investment Bank and US Consumer Bank.
Capital levels remained strong, with the CET1 ratio at 14.2% (14.3% expected), or 14.0% including the new £500mn buyback announced today (£579mn expected).
Guidance for 2026 was unchanged, with total income still expected to reach around £31.5bn (£31.5bn expected). Total costs are expected to be around £18.5bn this year and £18.4bn in 2027.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Barclays key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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