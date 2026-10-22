Barclays (Q3 Results): on track for targets

Third-quarter total income rose 3% to £7.4bn (£7.6bn expected), driven by higher interest income across its UK businesses.

Profit before tax rose 12% to £2.3bn (£2.4bn expected), as lower impairment charges helped offset higher operating costs, including £201mn of restructuring charges.

Credit impairment charges fell 20% to £503mn (£586mn expected), reflecting more normal charge levels in the Investment Bank and US Consumer Bank.

Capital levels remained strong, with the CET1 ratio at 14.2% (14.3% expected), or 14.0% including the new £500mn buyback announced today (£579mn expected).

Guidance for 2026 was unchanged, with total income still expected to reach around £31.5bn (£31.5bn expected). Total costs are expected to be around £18.5bn this year and £18.4bn in 2027.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

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