LSEG (Q3 Update): guidance upgrade

Third-quarter total income, excluding recoveries, rose 8.8% (7.8% expected), on an organic currency neutral basis, to £2.4bn. Growth was broad-based, led by Markets and FTSE Russell which benefited from higher trading activity.

Gross profit rose at a faster pace, up 9.9% to £2.2bn (as expected), benefiting good cost control.

The group completed £0.5bn of share buybacks during the period, taking the year-to-date total to £2.6bn, with the remaining £0.8bn set to be completed by next February.

Full-year guidance has been upgraded, with total income, excluding recoveries, now expected to grow by at least 8.0%. Free cash flow is forecast to be at least £2.8bn.

The shares were up 3.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.