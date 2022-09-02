3 companies with the potential to weather storms

It’s easy to get lured in by companies with exciting products or blockbuster growth stories. But the reality of building a strong investment portfolio is having a foundation of robust companies, who can generate lots of cash and have reliable, ‘sticky’, customers.

These are the businesses that could be better able to weather storms and pass rising costs on to customers, when some of the more exciting names can’t.

Here are three companies that don’t tend to capture the headlines, but we believe shouldn’t be overlooked.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone. It can be higher risk. If the company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. If you can't afford to lose your investment, investing in a single company might not be right for you. Make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. And make sure they're part of a diversified portfolio.

This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Investments and any income they produce can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Bunzl

Despite being a FTSE100 member, you’d be forgiven for not knowing the name. Bunzl sources, consolidates, and delivers a range of essential products to businesses. Think food packaging, cleaning products and safety equipment – though that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

It might not seem like the most exciting business in the world, but the results have been more than impressive. Bunzl’s essentially a mashup of distribution businesses, around 150 in fact. Each business has local knowledge of customers and suppliers to allow a bespoke service at huge scale.

Revenue last year came in at £10.3bn, with that expected to rise to £11.6bn at the end of the current financial year. Impressively, revenue’s grown at an annualised rate of 9% going all the way back to 2004. Remember, there’s no guarantee that continues.

Organic growth so far this year’s been driven largely by higher prices, and that’s expected to keep operating margins within the longer-term trend of mid-high single digits – no mean feat in the current environment.

But organic growth isn’t the norm for Bunzl, which has a slightly different approach to growing sales than most. Rather than investing heavily in internal growth, Bunzl is a merger and acquisitions (M&A) machine. Most of the revenue growth over the last ten years has been a result of acquisitions, with the group spending an average of £317m a year over the same period.

M&A led strategies have their drawbacks. If the pool of target companies dries up or a business needs to raise external cash to fund acquisitions, then it’s not usually sustainable. Bunzl’s got that covered though. Acquisitions have been backed up by strong operating cash flow over the years and the balance sheet’s in a strong position too. That’s meant M&A’s been self-funded and looks sustainable into the future.

Bunzl cash generation and spend (£ millions)

Source: Refinitiv Eikon, 22/08/22.

The acquisition pipeline looks promising too, there’s an ocean of small businesses to pick from and that allows Bunzl to be targeted in its approach.

There’s a modest 2.0% prospective dividend yield on offer, which has an impressive history of growing each of the last 29 years at an annualised rate of 10%. Remember though, yields are variable and no dividend is ever guaranteed.

Bunzl might not be a household name, but underlying performance is impressive. Offering essential products means demand’s held up well during tough times and steady growth’s always an attractive quality. Of course, there’s no guarantee performance continues.

Those strengths haven’t gone unnoticed though. The group trades on a forward price to earnings ratio of 18.4, ahead of the industry and peers. That adds pressure to deliver, and investors should be aware the M&A led strategy does attract some extra risk.

Rentokil Initial

Providing essential products and services is a great place to be when conditions look dicey and that’s exactly what pest control specialist, Rentokil, offers. The group also has Health & Wellbeing and Workwear segments, but Pest Control’s the main cog.

Operating from over 80 countries, Rentokil helps businesses keep all manner of creatures and critters under control, from insects to snakes. As the world evolves into an ever more health and hygiene conscious place, demand looks likely to increase.

One of the key attractions is the resilience of revenue, growing at an annualised rate of 5% over the last five years, expected to top £3.3bn at the full year mark. Steady growth over a period where restrictions meant restaurants and shops were closed is good going.

It’s not all been easy going though. Inflation has caused a range of base costs to increase – especially labour and fuel. Testament to the business model and essential nature of the services, those costs are being fully offset by higher prices and the net impact on margins is negligible.

Rentokil has a great history of generating cash, even at times when net income has been volatile. That’s important as it’s cash that pays for dividends, acquisitions and capital expenditure.

Rentokil cash flow vs net income (£ millions)

Source: Refinitiv Eikon, 23/08/22.

Steady cash generation means funding capital expenditure and M&A has largely been self-generated. Medium-term targets are looking for 8-9% revenue growth, with 4-5% of that coming organically. That means cash spend is split among capital expenditure, for organic growth, and acquisitions.

However, over the last few years that’s been weighted more toward acquisitions. There were 31 acquisitions (26 for pest control) in the first half of 2022. But by far the biggest move is the $6.7bn deal for US extermination business, Terminix, that’s underway.

The deal’s set to be financed with a mix of cash and new shares, with the cash portion financed by $1.3bn of new debt. At the half year mark, net debt relative to cash profit (EBITDA) stood at 2.2 times. Expect that to edge higher should the Terminix deal complete. That’s not an uncomfortable level, but it’ll likely mean some cash is used to bring it down in the medium term.

The long-term prospects look promising and there’s a 1.4% prospective dividend on offer to sweeten the deal, though nothing is guaranteed.

Robust growth and good cash flow generation doesn’t come cheap in today’s market, though. Rentokil’s strengths are reflected in a valuation that’s some way ahead of the longer-term average and industry, trading at 26 times forecast earnings.

British American Tobacco

Tobacco consumption in developed markets has been in decline for years. It might then seem odd to include British American Tobacco (BATS) on a list of companies with the potential for steady performance in the future. But the truth is, there’s not many businesses with better pricing power than those in the tobacco sector.

BATS highlighted this in recent half year results, where traditional tobacco revenue was marginally up as higher prices offset a drop in volumes. So for now, squeezing more from less is working and as a juggernaut in the industry, sales at the full year are expected to top £27bn.

One of the key benefits of a tobacco company is the relatively low costs associated with making the products. A stable gross margin, hovering around 80%, proves that point. But as mentioned before, it’s cash flow that really pays for things and BATS has that in abundance.

British American Tobacco cash conversion

Source: Refinitiv Eikon, 23/08/22.

If we look at cash conversion, measured by dividing operating cash flow by operating profit, BATS has been a consistently high cash generator for years. That’s helped support a dividend that’s grown at an annualised rate of 8% over the last ten years and £4.5bn of share buybacks over that time. Remember, no returns are guaranteed and past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

Over the last few years there’s been another draw on cash, and that’s paying down the rather large debt pile. In 2017, BATS took full control of the US based Reynolds (which own the Newport brand) in a cash and stock deal worth $49.4bn. That’s a weight on the balance sheet.

However, the group’s reduced its debt pile by more than £8bn since the deal. It still expects the ratio of net debt to cash profit (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) to be within the target range of 2-3 times at the full year.

Regulation has long been a thorn in the side for the industry and is still a key risk. The potential for further regulation in the US menthol space is the latest concern. Given the dominant position of BATS' Newport Brand, this would be an unwelcome blow.

Aside from increasing prices, new products are the main future growth prospects. BATS has somewhat of a leg up on competitors here with three global, market leading, brands in categories like e-vapor and heated tobacco. It’s early days and the New Categories division is loss making, but losses are reining in and profits are expected to flow in 2025.

BATS trades on a valuation some way below its longer-term average and a re-rate looks unlikely given the declining trends for traditional tobacco – still the core performance driver.

Instead, the investment case lies on strong cash generation and the prospective dividend yield of 7.1%. That could be attractive to income seekers with an appetite for a little extra risk. As ever though, nothing is guaranteed.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

