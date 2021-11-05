Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
A spotlight on female fund managers part four – Remi Olu-Pitan, Schroders Asset Management
In the fourth of our new women in investing series, we spoke to Remi Olu-Pitan, fund manager at Schroders, on the importance of diversity, why women make good investors and why it’s important to enjoy investing.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
5 November 2021
As part of a new women in investing series, we spoke to four successful female fund managers to talk about how women fit into the world of investing, the challenges they’ve faced and their tips for female or beginner investors.
In our fourth interview, we spoke to Remi Olu-Pitan, fund manager at Schroders Asset Management, on how she got into the role as a fund manager, why women make good investors, the importance of diversity and bringing your values into investment strategies.
You can watch the video of the interview or read the full script below. Remember, this article and the issues discussed in the video aren’t personal recommendations or advice. If you need help with choosing investments, ask for financial advice.
If you do choose to invest, the value of investments can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you put in.
Read or watch part one, part two and part three.
Feeling inspired?
We offer lots of different accounts suited to different people. To find out what account could be right for you, visit our compare accounts page and get started.
Join the Financially Fearless community
Join our community of female investors by signing up below. You’ll receive access to inspirational content, money boosting tips, ways to build your financial knowledge and investment ideas.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips