How to open your ISA in 5 minutes

The tax year ends at midnight on Thursday (5 April) but it’s not too late to make full use of this year’s £20,000 ISA allowance.

You don’t need to choose your investments straight away – you can just add cash to your ISA before the deadline to secure your allowance (and hold it as cash) and then invest when you’re ready. Cash is a stress-free interim solution and is popular at this time of year.

Save tax

Investing in ISAs offers you the opportunity to grow your money free of UK tax. So if your investments go up in value, you won’t have to pay capital gains tax. And if your investments make income, you won’t pay UK income tax either. There’s also no need to declare ISAs on your tax return, making your finances even simpler. Tax rules can change and their benefits depend on individual circumstances.

Accessibility

Although investing in ISAs is for the long term, you can always access money in your ISA. So whether you’re investing for 5, 10, 20 years or even longer, you’ll know you can get hold of your money if you need to.

Growth opportunity

The average Cash ISA currently pays 0.91% - that’s less than 2.7 times the rate of inflation meaning many savers are actually losing money in real terms. Investing in Stocks & Shares ISAs gives you the chance to keep pace with rising prices. The FTSE All Share offers an income today of 3.7% (variable and not a reliable indicator of future income) and there are opportunities to grow your money too. Please remember that unlike cash which is guaranteed, all investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. It’s also wise to hold enough cash to meet shorter-term needs and cover any potential emergencies.

Generous allowances

Over the years, the ISA allowance has continued to rise. And this year, you can shelter more in ISAs than ever before – up to £20,000 for the 2017/18 tax year.

Open your ISA in 5 minutes

With the end of the tax year (5 April) fast approaching, time is running out to open an ISA this year. But don’t worry, it’s quick and easy to get started.

Before you apply, please make sure you’re happy with our terms and conditions (including tariff of charges) and key features.

Once you’ve decided to open your ISA, you can usually open your ISA in less than five minutes online. All you need is your debit card and national insurance number to hand.

If you have any questions about ISAs, please don’t hesitate to call us on 0117 900 9000 or email us.

