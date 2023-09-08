ARM IPO price range announced – what potential investors need to know

Arm Holdings has confirmed its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the US stock market.

Plenty of investors in the UK will be excited to see Arm trading on the stock market once again. It’s been almost exactly seven years since the company last traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Up to that point the company’s rise had been nothing short of stellar. Created in 1990 by a small group of engineers working out of a Cambridge barn, Arm listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 1998. Shares soared on first day of trading and the company value hit $1 billion that day.

18 and a bit years later, SoftBank’s $32 billion takeover offer of 1700p per share, represented a 43% premium on the share price at the time.

Fast forward to now. The company’s published its prospectus and plans to trade on the NASDAQ using the ticker Arm. The IPO is expected to price on 13 September with a price range of $47 - $51 per share. Arm’s shares are expected to then start trading on the US stock market the following day.

This would raise current owner, SoftBank up to $4.9 billion and value Arm at approximately $52 billion.

Arm in numbers:

Over 250 billion Arm-based chips shipped since inception

30.6 billion Arm-based chips reported as shipped in the 2023 financial year

99% of the world’s smartphones run on Arm-based processors

70% of the world’s population interacts with Arm

Around 9,500 patents issued and pending by the end of the 2023 financial year

Total revenue of $2.68bn for financial year ending 31 March 2023

As with everything, investors must look past the hype, fanfare and the history. Arm past performance doesn’t guarantee success and shouldn’t be used a guide on future returns. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.

It’s important to understand a company before you invest. Know the company-specific risks, make sure you’re happy with the long-term prospects and it’s right for you and never put all your eggs in one basket.

Investing in an individual company is higher-risk and isn’t right for everyone. Your returns are dependent on the fate of that company. If it fails, you risk losing your whole investment. Investors should only buy and hold individual shares as part of a well-balanced, diversified portfolio.

How to buy Arm shares

UK investors can’t take part in the Arm IPO. However, you should be able to buy Arm shares once they start trading on the US stock market. We expect this to be on 14 September.

If you believe in the long-term prospects for Arm, is right for your needs and want to buy the shares, here’s what you’ll need to do:

1. Choose an account to hold your shares in

Once listed on the stock market, we expect you to be able to hold Arm shares in our Fund and Share Account, Stocks and Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Before you trade US share with us though, you’ll need to complete a W-8BEN form.

2. View the latest share price

On the first day of trading, it can take several hours to get a live market price. During this time, it isn’t possible to buy or sell the shares.

Investors will be able to deal the shares through HL once there’s a live market price, and trading and settlement has been confirmed by the UK clearing and settlement service. This could be after the shares have already started trading on the stock exchange.

3. Buying Arm shares

We’ll show you the live Arm price in both US dollars and sterling. You can then choose to accept the price or not.

That’s it. Your shares will be held in your account. You can see how they’re doing and deal whenever the US market is open, online or on our app.

What are the costs to buy Arm shares?

There are three charges when buying US shares with us.

1. Dealing charge

It costs up to £11.95 per trade to buy and sell US shares online. You can also deal over the phone or by post from £20 – £50 per deal.

2. Foreign Exchange (FX) charge

US shares are bought and sold in US dollars. You don’t need to hold a foreign currency account. We’ll convert the money in your account into US dollars to pay for the shares. When you sell, we’ll convert the proceeds back into pounds for you.

The cost will depend on the value of your deal, up to 1% per deal. Changes in the exchange rate will affect the sterling value of overseas holdings.

3. Annual charge

There’s no annual charge to hold US shares in the Fund and Share Account. It costs up to 0.45% per year to hold shares in an ISA or SIPP (capped at £45 per year in the ISA and £200 per year in the SIPP).

Our share dealing service is for investors happy making their own investment decisions. You should speak to a financial adviser if you’re not sure if an investment is right for you.

