Bonds, inflation and interest rates – what it all means for investors

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks in bond markets. Something we don’t get to say very often.

A fresh bout of inflation worries, fears of more interest rate hikes, a weakening economic outlook for the UK and unfunded tax cuts in the mini-budget had plunged the bond market into crisis mode.

Here’s the latest on the bond market, and what it all means for investors.

What are bonds?

If you’re new to investing, a bond is a type of debt where investors lend money to governments or companies for a set period of time in return for regular interest payments.

The interest payments on bonds are called coupons. They’re calculated based on the bond’s launch price and expressed as a percentage.

Yields measure the amount of income paid out from the bond based on the latest market price, expressed as a percentage. As bond prices fall, yields rise and vice versa.

Learn about bonds and how they work

What’s been happening in the UK bond market?

Following the chancellor’s surprising £45bn tax cut announcement, which was heavily criticised by investors, economists and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), UK government bonds fell sharply.

The yields on ten-year GILTs rose above 4%, reaching their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. The pound also suffered, falling to its lowest level against the dollar in history.

Chart showing the relationship between UK government bonds and UK interest rates

Source: Bank of England, to 29/09/2022.

Investors and pension funds were exiting bonds at such a rate that the Bank of England (BoE) had to intervene to avoid a meltdown in the UK pensions sector. It did this by unleashing a fresh £65bn bond-buying programme to help prop up the prices of government bonds and calm volatility.

The plan to cut taxes at its steepest rate in 50 years raised many eyebrows. The IMF urged the UK government to reconsider its plan as it was seen to be “inappropriate”.

Since the announcement, the UK government has reversed the decision to abolish the additional rate of tax in a major U-turn, after growing fears the proposal wouldn’t get through parliament. The reversal only accounts for £2-£3bn of the £45bn tax cut package, leaving a big hole in the public finances.

The bond market was fairly unmoved after the announcement. Ten-yield gilt yields fell 0.07%, remaining above the 4.0% mark after hitting the highs of 4.6% during last week’s market turmoil.

Investors are worried because the tax cuts are unfunded. This means the UK government will need to take on more debt at a time where borrowing costs are increasing due to higher interest rates. So, servicing the debt will become more expensive.

There are also concerns the tax cut will add fuel to the inflation fire. Tax cuts mean more money in people’s pockets, which means more spending on goods and services, which means more inflation. It’s a vicious cycle.

An increase in inflation reduces the spending power of the pound. £100 won’t stretch as far tomorrow as it does today. A weakening pound against other currencies can make the cost of imports more expensive. As the UK generally imports more than it exports, it could add to the inflation woes.

All of the above means the BoE could be forced to raise interest rates more aggressively than originally planned. This is likely to add further volatility to bond markets as bond prices tend to fall when interest rates rise.

Falling pound sterling – what it means for investors and savers

The relationship between bonds, inflation and interest rates

Most bonds pay investors a fixed level of interest. This can make inflation bad news for bond prices. If inflation starts to accelerate, it can quickly eat away at how far those interest payments stretch.

The common antidote to rising inflation is to raise interest rates. Central banks will increase the interest rate to try to slow down the economy by making borrowing more expensive. A higher rate of interest in your cash savings account could also mean you don’t need to take extra risk owning bonds.

This forces new bond issues to offer more appealing coupon rates for the added risk that comes with investing in bonds. With less demand for existing bonds, prices tend to fall and yields rise to match the coupon rates offered by new bonds.

Here’s a simple example.

ABC plc bond is £100 and pays investors an annual coupon of 5%. In other words, you are receiving a yield (return) of 5%. If interest rates rise, the demand for the bond falls and so does its price.

The new price for ABC plc bond is £90, so the yield has risen to 5.55% (5/90=5.55).

The above example is for illustration purposes only. Other factors can impact a bond’s price sensitivity to interest rate changes – this is something called duration.

Is now a good time to invest in bonds?

The answer will depend on your long-term investment strategy and your attitude to risk.

While the recent increases to interest rates have made bond yields more attractive for investors, the outlook is still uncertain. This could mean more market volatility in the short term, especially if inflation and interest rates continue to rise further.

It’s important to maintain a long-term view and cut out the short-term noise when investing. How do bonds fit into your overall plan? How do you think they’ll perform over the next five to ten years?

We think bonds should play at least some part of most investor portfolios. This is particularly true if you’re looking to take a cautious approach to investing. That’s because bonds are generally less volatile, but provide a lower return, than shares over the long term. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

If you’re retired or perhaps approaching retirement, bonds can help to de-risk your portfolio and could act as a useful building block for investors looking to achieve a steady rate of income. Yields will change and aren’t a reliable guide to the income you’ll receive in future.

To help you decide where to invest, we’ve put together four steps to build a portfolio with the right mix of investments.

How to build a portfolio

For investment ideas in the bond sector, our Wealth Shortlist has a list of funds, including government and corporate bond funds, to help investors build a well-balanced and diversified portfolio.

You’ll need to consider your own goals, attitude to risk and wider portfolio before making any investment decisions. Funds can fall as well as rise in value and you could get back less than you invest.

This isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek financial advice.

The Wealth Shortlist