Cost-of-living round up – and what to look out for next week

Key stats of the week

Wages are falling 3.9% after inflation.

Annual food inflation hit 16.5% in November.

CPI was 10.7% in November, down from 11.1% in October.

The cost-of-living headlines this week

Inflation and wages

Susannah Streeter, Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

Inflation might be past the peak but given that prices for UK consumers have scaled a mountain, there’s still a dizzying descent to navigate.

Lower fuel and second-hand car prices have helped bring down the headline consumer price inflation (CPI) rate, but price pain continues with increases in alcohol costs in hospitality venues particularly onerous. That’s partly why the rate of services inflation in November was pushed up slightly.

There have been concerns that an inflationary wage spiral might set in, but the latest jobs data showed that wages are falling 3.9% after inflation – one of the biggest drops on record.

They also showed early signs of the labour market weakening, indicating there’ll be less pressure on businesses to raise wages to attract staff in the coming months.

Bank of England (BoE) policymakers will still want to tread carefully, fearful that the economy could be shoved into a deep contraction if rate rises are too steep.

Food and fuel

Sarah Coles, Senior Personal Finance Analyst

The inflation figures out this week revealed a deceleration in fuel price rises, as they remained roughly the same between September and October. The good news is they’ve fallen since, and should continue to do so.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for food, which is up 16.4% in a year. We saw some really painful rises in the price of some essentials, including low fat milk up over 45%, pasta almost 37%, and butter and cheese around 28%. It’s no wonder that the ONS found that around three quarters of us are worried about the cost of living now.

Pensioner inflationary pressures

Helen Morrissey, Senior Pensions and Retirement Analyst

Pensioners are affected differently by the current inflationary environment than younger groups.

Pensioner incomes have risen and more older people are able to work. However, those with less money or failing health are more likely to do less and stay at home. This leaves them very exposed to key drivers of the current inflationary situation – energy and food costs, which have soared over the past year.

If we look at their sources of income, we can also see challenges.

Those getting their income from investments need extremely high returns to keep pace with soaring costs. Those who have a level annuity will have no protection against soaring prices. Defined benefit pensions offer inflation protection up to a certain level, but in most cases current inflation is outstripping these increases.

List of the week – how to avoid a festive spending hangover

If you do need to borrow, think carefully about the most sensible way to do it.

1. If you need to put it on a credit card, don’t pay an exorbitant rate

If you borrow on an existing card, you could pay interest at 19%. However, if you plan ahead and are eligible, you can apply for one with a low rate, or a 0% deal on purchases for long enough to have paid it off.

2. Don’t just make the minimum repayments

Credit card companies only require a minimum monthly payment, but if you don’t pay it off faster than this, you’ll rack up enormous interest charges. Don’t borrow without a plan for paying it back.

3. Don’t just fall into your overdraft

The rates on agreed overdrafts are exorbitant, and if you go into the red without arranging one, you might be charged fees too. It’ll also be noted on your credit score, so it could be harder to borrow in future.

4. Don’t pick up a store card for a special offer

You might be offered a discount if you get a store card. But as rates on a store card can be 30% or more, you could end up paying handsomely for it.

5. Don’t be blasé about buy-now-pay-later

These are debts, and because there are only light credit checks when you take them on, there’s a risk you rack up more than you can afford.

Explainer of the week – what is falling inflation?

Data issued this week showed we might have reached the inflation peak with CPI inching down from 11.1% to 10.7% in November. This is good news, but it doesn’t mean that prices are dropping. It means they’re rising less quickly than they were. If prices were actually falling, then this is what’s known as deflation.

Falling inflation nonetheless brings some comfort that pressure on budgets could start to ease in the coming months.

It’s also important to point out that this isn’t a slowing down of prices across the board – different areas are affected differently. For instance, the easing of inflation this month was helped by falling petrol prices, but food and non-alcoholic drink were key feeders of inflation – up 16.5% in a year.

What to watch out for next week

Festive spending on the busiest shopping day of the year

Insight into housing market squeezes

Tax burdens continuing to creep up

Festive spending

Susannah Streeter, Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

Stores will fling open their doors for what’s hoped to be the busiest shopping day of the year in the UK on the Friday before Christmas, as last minute gift buyers flood in.

The high street has shown some baskets of resilience particularly among retailers offering value. However, as cost-of-living headwinds continue to whip up and a recession looms, 2023 looks set to be a very challenging year for many companies.

We might be spending more, as goods are more expensive, but in terms of volumes, retail sales are still below pre-pandemic times. With more money being taken out of the economy through tax increases and higher energy bills, consumers are likely to continue to rein in spending.

The proliferation of charity shops on the high street is a trend which looks set to stay. Recent retail sales figures were higher than expected, buoyed by increases at second-hand stores and auction houses.

In these uncertain times when people’s take-home pay doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, shoppers are turning thrifty in big numbers. This shows just how tough things are for many households.

Housing market

Sarah Coles, Senior Personal Finance Analyst

There will be more insights into the property market next week, and how it’s being squeezed by the rising cost of living.

The lag embedded into these figures means we’re not yet seeing the impact of the mini-budget, the subsequent hike in interest rates and collapse in confidence.

However, it’s worth keeping an eye out for the property tracker survey, which shows whether people think now is a good time to buy. It will give us a glimpse into the gloom currently pervading the market.

Increasing tax burdens

Helen Morrissey, Senior Pensions and Retirement Analyst

Next week, HMRC publishes the latest tax receipt data showing how much we’re paying in income tax, National Insurance and a host of other taxes like stamp duty.

It’s an interesting snapshot of where we are as a nation, with soaring stamp duty demonstrating a robust housing market. But this is starting to lose momentum – we’ve also seen an enthusiastic return to overseas travel as air passenger duty receipts take off after two years in the Covid-19 doldrums.

However, with key tax thresholds frozen for the next few years, we’re also seeing the tax burden continuing to creep upwards. More people are being caught in the inheritance tax trap and our income tax bills are on the rise.