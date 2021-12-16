Edinburgh Investment Trust - Liontrust to acquire Majedie Asset Management

Edinburgh Investment Trust has been managed by Majedie Asset Management since March 2020 when it was appointed by the Board to replace the previous manager. James de Uphaugh is the lead manager with Chris Field his deputy.

Last week it was announced that Majedie Asset Management will be acquired by Liontrust Asset Management. The deal is expected to complete on 1 April 2022, at which point all members of Majedie’s investment team and the majority of other colleagues from across the business will join Liontrust.

Following the news we had a call with Majedie representatives, and three members of the Edinburgh Investment Trust Board of Directors, including Chairman Glen Suarez. Understandably the board will be taking some time to assess how the acquisition might affect the management of the trust if at all and how good a fit the two businesses are culturally.

We don’t currently think investors need to take any action if the trust continues to meet their investment objectives and attitude to risk. But acquisitions and other corporate changes can unsettle investment teams, creating the potential for manager or product changes later down the line. We'll continue to monitor the situation and keep investors informed of any further developments, or if our views change.

Find out more about Edinburgh Investment Trust including charges

View Edinburgh Investment Trust's Key Information Document