Finding opportunity in uncertainty

All information is correct as at 30 September 2022 unless otherwise stated.

In our spring issue of the Investment Times, we reflected on the main reason why we invest – to beat inflation and make a real return. Since then, a mixture of headline-gripping economic figures and interventions have spooked stock markets across the world.

Multi-decade-high inflation across the globe has prompted big action. Even with the new government’s promises to fix energy price caps, prices are still rising. It’s harder to achieve that real return.

As interest rates rise to combat inflation, investors need to contend with the idea of falling investment prices and better returns on their cash. While higher interest rates on savings might feel good, the return on cash after inflation is worse than when rates were below 1%.

Some are predicting interest rates will hit 6%. Others think we’ve gone too far already and see rates rising more slowly than expected as a huge opportunity.

The question isn’t if we should stay invested or not, but where?

Opportunity in uncertainty

Shares and bonds are the building blocks to creating a diversified portfolio. While they’ve broadly had a tough time over the last year, they aren’t all created equal.

This issue of your Investment Times is designed to give you the tools to build and maintain a portfolio with your personal goals in mind.

We share our new asset allocation strategy to break down what to consider when deciding how much to hold and where, while offering some of our latest investment ideas.

Start with the largest stock market of them all and see why every investor should consider the US stock market. Find out if now’s the time to revisit bonds.

Why not explore the world’s leading income market. Or learn how to de-risk your portfolio for retirement.

We hope you enjoy your latest issue.

This isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, or want a second check on your plans, ask us for financial advice. All investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Annual performance across the major sectors 2012 - 2017 (September to September, %)

Scroll across to see the full chart.