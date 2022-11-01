Archived article
HL US Fund – meet the managers
The HL US Fund managers explain what’s unique about their fund and we also take a look at the underlying managers.
28 October 2022
HL is launching a new fund focused on large US companies.
The HL US Fund brings together contrasting and complementary investment styles into one investment. A best-of-all-styles fund with the potential to outperform in any market conditions. All driven by superior stock selection.
HL’s own fund managers will oversee a group of external managers who’ll do the day-to-day stock selection.
HL’s fund managers will track the underlying performance of each fund manager selected against expectations and agreed strategies.
They’ll rebalance when needed. Or change and add managers to aim for better results for investors. For example, to add investments in higher-risk smaller companies if they see opportunity there.
We shine a spotlight on all the managers and what they bring to the fund.
Meet HL’s managers
HL’s fund managers Ziad Gergi, Roger Clark and Thomas Wells will be looking after the fund.
We spoke to Ziad and Thomas about the new fund including:
- Whether it’s hard to outperform the US market
- What’s unique about the HL US fund
See the underlying managers
HL's expert team hand-picked managers from over 2,000 strategies from around the world. Only four made the cut at launch.
Each external investment team will look after around a quarter of the fund. They'll focus on their strengths and their specific roles. Capitalising on tried and tested techniques to invest in what they believe to be the best companies.
Here are the managers that the HL US Fund will be using at launch.
Alliance Bernstein
What they’re looking for
Frank Caruso and his team of 2 other managers and 9 analysts look for large, highly profitable businesses that people will buy products from even in an economic downturn. Companies that reinvest their profits as well as making returns on their investments. They started their strategy in 2012.
What will their portfolio look like?
40-60 large-cap growth stocks. On average, over 30% of the portfolio is invested in the ten largest positions in the portfolio.
The role they play in the fund
Finding stocks that could grow in all market conditions.
William Blair
What they’re looking for
James Golan and David Ricci launched the strategy in 2011. They and their analyst team have a research-intensive approach. They target large, under-valued companies with profit growth potential greater than or equal to the overall economy and their own industries.
What will their portfolio look like?
30-40 growth stocks.
The role they play in the fund
Looking for shares with high-growth potential.
JPMorgan
What they’re looking for
Clare Hart started her strategy in 2004. She and her team of analysts are looking for quality companies with durable franchises, consistent earnings, and strong management.
Valuation is critical. The team won’t overpay for companies that they don’t think have strong potential.
What will their portfolio look like?
85-110 high-quality stocks with reasonable valuations.
The role they play in the fund
Finding undervalued stocks that could perform well in good or bad market conditions.
Neuberger Berman
What they’re looking for
Eli Salzmann and David Levine launched the strategy in 2011. They research stocks to determine a value they think they could reach. Then they look at the steps that company could take, or economic changes that could happen, for that company to reach this value in the next year and a half.
What will their portfolio look like?
50 to 65 value stocks, but with high turnover.
The role they play in the fund
Looking to find stocks that are trading at an attractive value.
