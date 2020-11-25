Investing for beginners – how to choose an investment platform

You’ve decided that you want to invest. So what next?

You’ll need to be clear on whether you’re happy making your own investment decisions, or you’d prefer to pay someone for personalised financial advice.

If you think you’ll be happy making your own decisions, one of the first steps is likely to be picking an investment platform.

What is an investment platform?

Put simply, this is the company you’ll hold your investments with.

Sometimes called fund supermarkets, investment platforms allow you to buy and hold a range of investments in one place. Depending on their scale, they might offer websites, apps and tools to help you manage your money. Lots also offer research, commentary and analysis to help you make informed decisions, as well as different levels of customer service.

There are a number of investment platforms to choose from in the UK, so you’ll probably want to compare your options.

How to check the safety of an investment platform

You should only choose a provider who‘s regulated by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). You can check whether a firm is regulated by the FCA on their website.

Check the FCA register.

It’s also a good idea to do some background research on any potential platform provider. Visiting their website should help you find out details of their security and protection procedures, and whether you’ll be protected if the company were to go bust.

As with any purchase, it’s also important to be wary of potential scams.

How to compare investment platforms

Not all UK investment platforms offer the same kind of service.

So, when comparing investment platforms, it’s important to focus on what matters to you. Here are some of the key things to think about: