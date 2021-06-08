Investing in UK shares – an HL Fund Manager’s view

The UK stock market has dragged its feet behind the rest of the world for over a decade. But the economy is now emerging from a deep recession.

Is it time for another look at the potential for UK shares?

There’s reason to be hopeful. Governments around the world are trying to stimulate their economies to help them pull out of the pandemic slump. President Biden is pushing trillions of dollars into the US economy, Chancellor Sunak is spending untold billions to keep momentum going in the UK.

The UK market is very international in nature, and lots of our largest companies earn a large portion of their income overseas. So, the UK stands to benefit from stimulus both at home and abroad.

UK Coming Back Stronger: An HL fund manager’s view Susannah Streeter Senior Investment & Markets Analyst sits across from Steve Clayton, Head of Equity funds in a brightly lit room with a coffee table. Susannah looks to camera to introduce and ask her opening question: "I’m Susannah Streeter and I’m with Steve Clayton. Now we’ve heard a lot of talk about the roaring twenties – but the party hasn’t yet kicked off – it’s been more of a case of two steps forward one step back in the dance of the stock market – it’s been a really tough environment to bounce back from hasn’t it?" Steve Clayton: "Well it has, the pandemic has been quite unique. The depth of the recession it created was unique. When you think back, even in war time. No-one was shuttering economies whereas as back in 2020 businesses were ordered to close their door by Government, so it has been an incredibly harsh time for so many businesses. And frankly, if we hadn’t seen the sort of support the government then went on to offer to business, we would have had an even tougher time." Susannah Streeter: "Businesses have had to undergo transformations they didn’t expect for ten years in just ten months – would you say it’s been the survival of the fittest in a way?" Steve Clayton: "I think it has been, companies have had to transform themselves at pace in order to stay in contact with their customers. A great example of accelerated development happening in reality was I had a meeting met with management of a large builders merchants a few months ago and they told me how they had been able to create a fully transactional website for their business in five or six weeks. Something that previously would have been years in the planning. But when circumstances changed, they found that they were able to transform at pace and that has been an absolute godsend for them. And companies across different industries have had to do similar things - upping their digital game or be left behind." Susannah Streeter: "The vaccine roll out has in many ways been seen as a UK success story –and this is certainly a catalyst for the economic rebound - are there any lessons investors can learn from this?" Steve Clayton: "Absolutely, and it comes right back to diversification. The UK made the decision to back lots of experimental vaccines right from the early stages of the pandemic. That meant that as vaccines came through the development stage, we were certain of having access to vaccines that weren’t dependent on one particular programme or another being successful. So as different products have become available, we’ve been able to pass them on to the NHS for fast roll out to the population. Bu the key was the diversification at the start of process to make sure we got those supplied early on." Susannah Streeter: "It’s really interesting how that all played out, but for many companies as well, this year has been very devastating, with huge belt tightening and cost cutting. But do you think ultimately that they will emerge leaner and fitter?" Steve Clayton: "I think that’s right, I think many companies will do. They’ve had to transform themselves. It’s been partly about raising their digital game but it’s also been about getting to peak efficiencies through taking out cost. And as economies are starting to recover, those leaner businesses should be earning more money per pound of sales as a result of those greater efficiencies. So I think, we could be on the cusp of a period of extraordinary global profit growth, with the UK potentially leading the charge." This video is not personal advice or a recommendation to invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment for your circumstances, please seek advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Correct as at May 2021

Why are UK shares now looking more attractive?

Schemes like furlough have benefited banks and kept bad debt under control – even as jobs were lost in their millions.

Now markets can sense that financial conditions could become more favourable for lenders. Ever since the financial crisis, banks have struggled to earn decent returns.

Ultra-low interest rates capped the difference between what they could earn from lending and the cost of attracting deposits. Bond yields have risen in recent months, raising the prospect of better margins ahead.

Commodity prices have also risen, with oil recovering back above $60 per barrel and copper prices hitting new highs in recent months.

Back home, the high street and hospitality industries have slowly re-opened as best they can and Brits are flocking back to pubs, shops and restaurants. The consumer has long been a key driver of the UK economy and here the news is looking better and better.

Retail sales in April bounced back much stronger than analysts expected, with shoppers flocking back to the high street. Clothing sales jumped by over two thirds from March, and bricks and mortar retailers clawed sales back from online retailers.

Consumer-driven sectors add up to around quarter of the UK’s market value. That’s a big slice that should see improved underlying trading. The question is whether this will drive share prices higher, or are better times already reflected in companies’ valuations?

Cutting down costs might help boost profits

Lockdowns shut down lots of industries. And others that could continue trading saw big falls in revenue.

Cost-cutting became necessary, after a decade of economic growth which saw some businesses put on a bit of weight.

One trend we’ve observed since the pandemic is companies investing to build their digital strengths. Introducing technology to automate processes drives down costs and waste, often helping businesses to improve their environmental profile.

Leaner businesses, seeing their sales on the mend should be able to capture a bigger slice of that income as profit.

We could be at the start of a period of very strong earnings growth as the recovery in the economy is amplified by those structurally improved margins.

The UK won’t be alone in benefiting, just as it wasn’t alone in suffering the impacts of the pandemic. But the UK market’s exposure to commodities, banking and consumer spending is higher than a lot of other nations.

In part this is because the UK is relatively underexposed to some other sectors.

Information Technology companies make up just 2% of the market’s value and medical technology stocks are few and far between in the UK.

Decades of takeovers have also left the UK market with relatively few industrial stocks. At the beginning of my career in the 1980s, sectors like engineering, building materials and chemicals were big sectors. Now you need a magnifying glass to find some of them.

Is now the time to invest in the UK?

Part of the reason the UK was out of favour for so long was the high exposure to the very same sectors that are currently looking up.

It’s worth remembering, commodities producers cannot control the prices they sell at. And banks are under attack from FinTech start-ups trying to steal their lunch. Consumer-facing businesses are welcoming customers back. But after the novelty of going back into shops, cinemas and restaurants has worn off, the trend of spending more online could reassert itself.

That said, big parts of the market are still poised to benefit from a recovery and improved lending conditions for banks, so this could be a good time to think about investing in UK shares.

How we look for UK shares

Our philosophy in choosing shares for the HL Select funds is to try and find companies with robust competitive moats, operating in industries that have the potential to offer predictable growth over the long term.

The UK economy is quite cyclical – some companies go in and out of favour depending on the health of the economy. So lots of our UK funds’ holdings earn the bulk of their money overseas. And we also look for digital winners in each industry so we can diversify where our investors’ money is held.

Steve Clayton is a fund manager of the HL Select range of funds.

HL Select Funds are managed by our sister company HL Fund Managers Ltd.