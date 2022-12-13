Investing in uncertainty – a fund manager’s view

When the tide goes out, we find out who was skinny-dipping.

Right now, the economic tides are indeed flowing out. Supply has been disrupted by the pandemic and trade disputes. Demand has been hit by war. Inflation is on the march and interest rates have followed it higher.

Already we’ve seen some of the skinny-dippers identified, most obviously in the very strange world of cryptocurrencies. Spectacular failures and frauds have reminded us once more that if something seems too good to be true, it’s best to adopt the brace position.

Rising interest rates – the good, the bad and the ugly

Interest rates had been held at historic lows for years, until recently. Inevitably when money is cheap to borrow, many will take advantage. Some will make fortunes, and some will lose them. When interest rates shift decisively higher, the tide swiftly turns against speculators. That’s because borrowed money now becomes expensive to service.

The longer that rates stay high, and the further they rise, the more that weak economic stances will be challenged and potentially found wanting.

Borrowing to invest in property can be a thing of beauty in a rising market. Cover your interest bill from the rents received and you have a free ride in the up escalator. But if interest rates rise to the point where rents are no longer sufficient, then holding your investment costs hard cash from your pocket.

Worse still, if other investors start selling, you can find yourself paying to ride the down elevator. And you don’t want to know what’s in the basement.

Companies can, and indeed often should borrow money to help finance their operations. But how much they borrow and what they use the funds for is critical.

Money borrowed at 5% to invest in a project that earns 10% generates a surplus after costs that enhances shareholders’ returns. Here, the act of taking on a debt has created extra value for investors.

Imagine another scenario, where a company borrows to acquire a major rival, but misjudges their target’s prospects. Now the company is paying the 5% interest bill, but the acquired business has swung into losses. The debt must still be repaid, but the acquired business is unlikely to be worth its original cost.

Shareholders now face the ongoing costs of the debts and must find the resources to make good the eventual repayment. It’s unlikely the acquiror’s shares will have prospered through the experience.

What to look for and what to avoid

We have to accept that bad times will come along and rely on human ingenuity and the invisible hand of the markets to find a way through them.

Investors should avoid businesses where rising debt costs could be crippling, or those where an inability to raise new debts or roll over maturing ones could become challenging. This can help shelter a portfolio from the worst of economic downturns by weeding out some of those skinny-dippers.

It’s easy to say that and if it were that simple, few investors would be caught out in downturns. The challenge is spotting those situations where company finances look secure today, but which will be found wanting in choppier waters. These are the businesses that went into the water respectably attired, but whose costumes fell apart beneath the waves.

When economies hit the buffer, we find out who had the better-quality revenues. Those that did can keep servicing their debts. Lower-quality revenues shrink or disappear. The more essential a company’s products are to their clients, the more likely they hold up in tougher times. Equally the more irreplaceable they are, the better.

Looking for the ‘magic ingredient’

I’ve long admired what I call ‘magic ingredient’ businesses. These are companies with products that are only a minor expense for their customers, but which deliver big performance benefits. This sort of positioning can offer real insulation from economic air pockets.

Banks are volatile by nature. Bad debts can quickly balloon if risks are misjudged. Profits can evaporate. But banks themselves are unlikely to ever stop paying for services that can help them identify the riskier customers or weed out fraudsters from the pile of loan applications. I’d prefer to own them than the bank.

Bringing it all together – what to focus on

Success in hard times requires resilience in a portfolio. Financial strength in the companies you hold is vital. Owning businesses with dependable revenues is crucial too. Most of all though, businesses should be profitable throughout the cycle.

In good times, the market can get carried away, pushing its favourites to insupportable valuations, regardless of their cash flows, (or lack thereof). But in the tougher times, the market has been prone to play the bully and punish the weak.

Focusing on financial strength, the reliability of revenues and the profitability of the businesses you hold in your portfolio is a core part of being a successful investor. At times like these, as economic challenges are emerging, it’s critical.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what to do, ask for financial advice. All investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Steve Clayton is a Fund Manager of the HL Select range of funds.

The HL Select funds are run by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

