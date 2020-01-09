IPOs in 2020 – Don’t miss this year’s new launches

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is when a company lists its shares on a stock exchange for the first time. Companies do this to raise money to fund future growth, or allow existing investors to sell their shares.

IPOs can offer exciting opportunities. It’s often the first chance to invest in a major, global brand.

2020 looks set to start on a much better footing than 2019. Brexit may be far from settled, but a large government majority should make the process easier. A looming US presidential election seems to have calmed relations between the US and China too. More stability and extra certainty bode well for the deal-making environment and help to reduce the risk surrounding IPOs, though like any investment they still have risks and can fall as well as rise in value, so investors can lose money.

Until a company formally announces its intention to float on the stock market, IPOs are shrouded in secrecy, with only rumours to go on. Below we look at four companies said to be considering an IPO soon.

ASDA

Walmart recently tried to merge ASDA with Sainsbury’s, but the deal was scotched by the UK competition authorities. While the supermarket’s US owner would probably prefer to sell the company directly, an IPO might be the best available option - allowing Walmart to monetise at least part of the business.

Comments from management earlier last year suggest a stock market listing is still some way off, but 2020’s not impossible. An operating profit of £803.2m makes ASDA about as profitable as Sainsbury's and so it would be a major addition to the UK stock market.

Palantir Technologies

Big Data firm Palantir, named after Tolkien’s “seeing stones” in the Lord of the Rings, has been flirting with an IPO for a while. Co-founded by Peter Thiel, who also helped start PayPal, the firm offers data analytics services to governments and the private sector. That’s generated controversy, particularly as the group has been linked to Cambridge Analytica and has done work for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A valuation is hard to pin down, but we’ve seen figures ranging from $26bn to $41bn.

Airbnb

Back in 2007, Airbnb’s founders responded to San Francisco’s hotel room shortage by hosting guests themselves, breakfast included, for the grand sum of $80 a night.

Since then Airbnb’s grown to become a core part of travel itineraries, with approximately six people checking into an Airbnb listing every second. There are now more than 7 million listings, in over 100,000 towns and cities - more than the eight largest hotel groups combined.

Despite being a big name in travel, we still don’t know much about Airbnb’s finances, so a price tag’s harder to come by. Quarterly revenues reached $1bn for the second time in 2019, but the big question for investors will be over profitability and pace of future growth. The group was last valued at $31bn in 2017.

It’s unlikely that UK retail investors will be able to participate in any IPO of Airbnb – a common problem for US listings. However, we can let you know when the stock will start trading.

Postmates

Here in the UK, a takeaway might be delivered by Deliveroo, a food shop by Ocado and an emergency plumbing part by Amazon Prime Now (if you’re in the right city). At the moment there’s no service that can offer all of these, and pick up some beers for us on the way.

In the US though, there’s Postmates. Founded in 2011, it pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US, offering delivery from a whole host of restaurants and stores. The company takes a fixed delivery fee, a percentage of the bill and also offers a subscription service for unlimited free delivery. Postmates operates in around 3,000 cities and provides access to over 250,000 merchants.

The company, last valued at around $2.4bn, had intended to IPO in 2019, but held off due to choppy market conditions. It’s set to try again in 2020 and investors will be keeping a close eye to see if it could be the start of new global delivery format.

