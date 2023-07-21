We don’t support this browser anymore.
    iShares Core Sterling Corporate Bond ETF: July 2023 update

    In this update, Senior Investment Analyst Hal Cook shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG Integration, cost and performance of the iShares Core Sterling Corporate Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Hal Cook
    Senior Investment Analyst

    17 July 2023

    • BlackRock has been managing index portfolios since 1971
    • This ETF provides access to a range of investment grade corporate bonds
    • The ETF’s low charges could help it track the Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Large Cap Index closely

    How it fits in a portfolio

    An ETF is a basket of investments that often includes company shares or bonds. They tend to track the performance of an index and trade on stock exchanges, like shares. This means their price changes throughout the day.

    FIND OUT MORE ABOUT ETFS

    The iShares Core Sterling Corporate Bond ETF offers a low-cost option for tracking the performance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Large Cap Index. Tracking the index offers diverse exposure to investment grade bonds, including bonds from the industrials, utilities and financials sectors.

    An index fund is one of the simplest ways to invest and can be a low-cost starting point for an investment portfolio aiming to deliver long-term growth. ETFs that track corporate bond markets could be used to diversify a long-term global investment portfolio, including those focused on shares or other bonds from regions like the US or Europe.

    Manager

    The ETF is managed by the BlackRock EMEA Index Fixed Income Portfolio Management Team, led by John Hutson. John joined the firm in 2011 and has over 20 years of experience in the industry. John previously had responsibility for Credit Index Investments within the team.

    While John leads the team, each ETF at BlackRock has a primary and secondary manager, though in practice a broader team helps to manage each fund. Within the team, portfolio managers rotate their responsibilities, which gives them experience across different regions like the UK, the US and Europe. This ensures continuity in the way the ETFs are managed, even if there are team changes.

    BlackRock also has other teams that trade shares and bonds based across the world. The teams function in different time zones, which means they have access to timely information, and can provide input on market trends and corporate actions. Their global approach helps drive efficient management of their funds, while providing simple and effective tracking options for investors.

    Process

    This fund tracks the performance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Large Cap Index. It does this by investing in almost every bond in the benchmark, but not all. This is known as partial replication. In any index tracker fund, taxes, dealing commissions and the cost of running the fund all drag on performance. To help keep these costs down, the team use cash in the fund to make large purchases instead of lots of small transactions.

    The fund also has tracking error targets, which measure how closely it's tracking its benchmark. These are monitored by BlackRock on a daily and monthly basis to ensure the fund is closely following the index.

    BlackRock uses securities lending within their portfolios to try and add value for their clients. Securities lending is when funds make short-term loans of its assets (e.g. stocks or bonds) to other providers to incrementally increase returns for investors.

    Since BlackRock’s lending program started, only three borrowers with active loans have defaulted. On all three occasions BlackRock has been able to use the terms of the loans to buy back the assets without any loss to clients. However, securities lending can increase risk.

    While the ETF is focused on investment grade corporate bonds, it can hold some high yield bonds at times, which increases risk.

    Culture

    BlackRock is currently the largest asset manager in the world, running $9.09 trillion globally as of March 2023. The company was founded by eight partners including current CEO Larry Fink and is known for both active and passive strategies across the world. Employees at BlackRock are encouraged to hold shares in the company so that they are engaged with helping the company perform well and grow. The iShares brand represents BlackRock's family of index tracking and exchange-traded funds.

    As one of the world's largest asset managers, and with lots of resource and knowledge under its belt, BlackRock aims to drive further development in this part of the investment market. Being such a large player in the index tracking arena gives BlackRock unique access to the marketplace, which can help reduce trading costs.

    The team running this ETF also works closely with various equity and risk departments across the business. We believe this adds good support and challenge on how to run it effectively.

    ESG Integration

    BlackRock has offered Environmental, Social and Governance-focused funds for several years, including through its iShares range of passive products. However, it only made a company-wide commitment to ESG in January 2020. Following that announcement, the company promised to expand its range of ESG-focused ETFs, screen some thermal coal companies from its actively managed funds and require all fund managers to consider ESG risks.

    BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship Team aims to vote at 100% of shareholder meetings where it has the authority to do so, meaning they vote at around 17,000 meetings on 165,000 proposals each year. The Investment Stewardship team engages with companies, in conjunction with fund managers, and the results of proxy votes can be found on the BlackRock website’s ‘proxy voting search’ function.

    The firm has courted controversy in recent years for failing to put its significant weight behind shareholder resolutions aimed at tackling climate change. It responded by committing to be more transparent on its voting activity and providing rationales for key votes. The firm also outlines its work on voting and engagement in annual and quarterly Stewardship reports.

    As the iShares Core Sterling Corporate Bond ETF tracks an index of bonds, it does not specifically integrate ESG considerations into its investment process, and the ETF therefore has the flexibility to invest in bonds issued by companies that are deemed to be ESG sinners, such as weapons and alcohol producers.

    Cost

    The ETF has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.20%. This is reasonable compared to other ETFs tracking the Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Large Cap Index on the HL platform. Ensuring an ETF has a low charge is an important part of tracking the underlying index closely.

    The annual charge to hold ETFs in the HL Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP is up to 0.45% (capped at £45 p.a. in the ISA and £200 in the SIPP). There are no charges from HL to hold ETFs within the HL Fund and Share Account. As ETFs trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to the HL share dealing charges within any Hargreaves Lansdown account.

    Performance

    The iShares Core Sterling Corporate Bond ETF has done a good job of tracking its benchmark, the Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Large Cap Index, since launch. Over the last 10 years the ETF has returned 23.87%*.

    As is typical of index tracker funds, it’s fallen behind the benchmark over the long term because of the costs involved. However, the tools used by the managers have helped to keep performance as close to the index as possible.

    The top 10 bonds in the ETF only make up 5.31% of its assets, meaning the performance is spread across a number of different holdings. This should reduce the concentration risk of relying on the performance of a handful of bonds.

    With rising interest rates globally, alongside high inflation, bonds have had a particularly difficult time throughout 2022 and so far in 2023. Inflation makes bond prices fall because the fixed coupon payments paid by most bonds are worth less in the real world.

    Similarly, as bonds are typically riskier than putting money into a savings account at a bank, the yields on bonds have risen as interest rates have increased. As bond yields rise, their prices fall.

    Over the last year the ETF has fallen 6.82%, reflecting the challenging market environment noted above.

    At 30 June 2023, the ETF’s yield was 3.56%. Income isn’t guaranteed, and yields aren’t a reliable indicator of future income.

    Given BlackRock's size, experience and expertise running ETFs, we expect the ETF to continue to track the index well in future, though there are no guarantees on how it will perform. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

    Annual percentage growth
    Sept 18 – Sept 19 Sept 19 – Sept 20 Sept 20 – Sept 21 Sept 21 – Sept 22 Sept 22 – Sept 23
    iShares Core Sterling Corporate Bond ETF 6.90% 7.21% 1.63% -14.82% -6.82%

    Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM 30/06/2023.

    FIND OUT MORE ABOUT iShares Core Sterling Corporate BOND ETF PLC INCLUDING CHARGES

    VIEW iShares Core Sterling Corporate BOND ETF KEY INFORMATION DOCUMENT

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

