Mixed and total return sector review – recession is coming

2022 has been a tough year for investors across most asset classes. The lingering effects of the pandemic, the Russia – Ukraine conflict and continuing supply chain issues have resulted in levels of inflation not seen in a generation.

Central banks have reacted in unison to tighten economic conditions by raising interest rates. This increases the cost of borrowing for governments, companies and consumers.

In turn, this reduces demand for goods and services due to less spending being funded by borrowing (think company investment, government spending and households buying fewer big-ticket items). The aim is that in time this will help bring inflation back down to more manageable levels. But doing that hurts economic growth.

At the same time, China has continued with its ‘zero-Covid’ policy, meaning different parts of the country have been in and out of lockdowns throughout the year. Some lockdowns are still in place today. This has hampered their ability to produce goods for the rest of the world which has caused supply disruptions across many industries. It’s also reduced demand from China for materials used to make the goods.

Because of the supply chain challenges since the start of Covid-19, lots of companies have shifted their supply mantra from ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’. This means they increased their levels of stock coming out of the pandemic to help cope with any future supply chain problems.

The impact of this on the world economy was a rise in demand in 2020/21 as companies built up stock. This was followed by a fall in demand again in 2022, once the buffers had been created.

Putting all of this together has meant a sorry time for investors, with shares and bonds losing value ahead of a widely anticipated recession looming in 2023.

One of the few things to increase in value has been the US dollar. Rising interest rates in the US makes holding dollars more attractive. The currency continues to be seen as the ‘global reserve currency’, partly due to its perceived ‘safe-haven’ status.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Unlike the security offered by cash, investments and any income they produce can rise as well as fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

How have stock markets reacted?

It‘s been a challenging time for shares. In pound sterling terms, most global equity markets have lost value over the last six months.

The exception is the US, with the FTSE World North America index returning 2.51% from the end of April to the end of October 2022 (source: Lipper IM, 30/04/2022 – 31/10/2022). Returns have been boosted by the increasing value of the dollar though.

With central banks tightening economies the world over (apart from Japan), concerns around future company earnings and the spending power of the consumer have driven a lot of the share price falls.

The expectation of higher interest rates going forward has had a significant impact on the value of those companies with lots of expected future earnings rather than current earnings. Think ‘big tech’ here.

China’s now expected to only grow by around 3.2% in 2022, its worst annual growth rate in decades. China has driven global growth for a long time, and particularly since its inclusion in the World Trade Organisation in December 2001. The impact of slowing growth there is significant for growth the world over, and in turn for the value of shares.

What about bonds?

The twin challenges of high inflation and increasing interest rates have been bad for bond values across the board.

Inflation reduces the value (in real terms) of the typically fixed cash flows that bonds pay to investors. The result is that prices of bonds have tended to fall.

Interest rate rises mean investors can get a higher, low risk, rate of return from holding cash. This also results in bond prices falling. That’s because investors need to be paid more for the additional risk being taken by investing in bonds compared to holding cash.

As a result, the majority of bonds have fallen in value over the six months to the end of October 2022. While this has been difficult for holders of bonds over the period, the result is bonds are now offering higher yields than they have done for a long time.

On a forward-looking basis, bonds look more attractive than they have done previously. However, there are still risks, like high inflation remaining persistent or interest rates continuing to rise.

Usually, bonds play an important role in helping diversify a portfolio, by dampening the ups and downs that come with investing, offering balance, and the potential for income. Remember, yields are variable and not guaranteed.

How have mixed asset and total return funds performed?

Funds that have invested more in shares and less in bonds have seen better returns over the past five years. Funds in the IA Flexible Investment and IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sectors have held up best over this period as they generally invest more in shares.

The past year has been different, with both share and bond markets losing value. The best performing mixed asset sector was the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector, with the sector average performance having the smallest loss of -1.54%**.

Funds in this sector aim for positive returns in a variety of market conditions and aim to provide some shelter from volatility when things turn sour.

The worst performing group of funds was the IA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares sector average, which fell -11.75%.

Performance of mixed asset and total return funds over 12 months

Scroll across to see the full chart.

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM, to 31/10/2022.

Annual percentage growth % Oct 17 -

Oct 18 Oct 18 -

Oct 19 Oct 19 -

Oct 20 Oct 20 -

Oct 21 Oct 21 -

Oct 22 IA Flexible Investment -2.34% 7.57% 0.41% 21.06% -10.08% IA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares -1.29% 5.94% 0.19% 7.20% -11.75% IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares -1.84% 6.77% -1.82% 14.61% -10.81% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares -1.72% 8.20% -0.91% 19.96% -10.55% IA Targeted Absolute Return -1.92% 2.54% 0.47% 6.58% -1.54% IA Global Mixed Bond -1.02% 6.79% 3.90% -0.94% -10.89% FTSE World North America 10.77% 12.87% 10.54% 35.34% -0.28%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: **Lipper IM, to 31/10/2022.

How have mixed asset and total return funds on the Wealth Shortlist performed?

Our Wealth Shortlist funds have delivered different returns over the past 12 months. They have different approaches and objectives though, so we don’t expect them to perform in the same way.

Remember, 12 months is a short timeframe when looking at how an investment has performed. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Investments should be held as part of a diversified portfolio for the long term – by long term, we mean at least five years.

Investing in these funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

For more details on each fund and its risks, please see the links to their factsheets and key investor information below.

Pyrford Global Total Return was the strongest performing Wealth Shortlist fund in this sector over the past 12 months, returning 0.59%* – above its IA Flexible Investment peer group average of -10.08%.

Avoiding large losses has been an important characteristic of the fund and it’s tended to come into its own and hold up well in weaker markets.

The overseas bond assets within the fund have performed the strongest so far in 2022, as well as some of their shares. However, UK bonds were one of the largest contributors to the negative returns and currency hedging was also negative with the pound having fallen.

Baillie Gifford Managed was the worst performing Wealth Shortlist fund in the sector over the last 12 months, returning 29.08%.

The managers have tended to invest more in shares than many other mixed asset funds. So, we expect the fund to perform well compared to peers when stock markets rise, but lag behind when markets fall.

The fund’s growth style of investing has been out of favour over the last 12 months, partly due to sharp increases in inflation and rising interest rates. This has held back the fund’s performance.

This fund has a holding in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.

Annual percentage performance % Oct 17 -

Oct 18 Oct 18 -

Oct 19 Oct 19 -

Oct 20 Oct 20 -

Oct 21 Oct 21 -

Oct 22 Baillie Gifford Managed 1.40% 11.54% 27.06% 18.23% -29.08% Pyrford Global Total Return 0.01% 3.04% -1.63% 7.69% 0.59% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares -1.72% 8.20% -0.91% 19.96% -10.55% IA Flexible Investment -2.34% 7.57% 0.41% 21.06% -10.08%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM, to 31/10/2022.

VIEW BAILLIE GIFFORD MANAGED FACTSHEET, INCLUDING CHARGES

VIEW BAILLIE GIFFORD MANAGED KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION

VIEW PYRFORD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN FACTSHEET, INCLUDING CHARGES

VIEW PYRFORD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star

Fund Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive our expert fund research and insights.