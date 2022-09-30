Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Greggs will show the market how sales have performed in the third quarter

Performance under the spotlight for Tesco as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes incomes

Profitability under pressure ahead of next week's results for J D Wetherspoon

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

03-Oct No FTSE 350 Reporters

04-Oct Greggs* Q3 Trading Statement

05-Oct Tesco* Half Year Results

06-Oct Ferrexpo Q3 Production Report Imperial Brands* Trading Statement Volution Full Year Results

07-Oct CMC Markets Q2 Trading Statement J D Wetherspoon* Full Year Results Weir Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Greggs – Derren Nathan, Equity Analyst

On-the-go food retailer, Greggs, has grown impressively since coming out of the pandemic. Like-for-like sales for the first half of the year were 12.3% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, but large city locations have continued to lag. While their strong presence in towns and suburbs has helped offset this, we’d like to see transport hub locations recovery alongside the industry. Management’s said price hikes haven’t taken a bite out of volumes yet, but the impact could take time to filter through. Next week should provide a clearer picture.

Profits haven’t seen the same sort of growth, though. The group estimates cost inflation to be running at 9% for the full year, and next week should shed some light on how this may impact the outlook going forward.

Next week will also give us an insight into Greggs’ expansion plan. The group’s focused on opening stores in strategic locations like airports and railway stations in a bid to attract a higher footfall of customers. We’d like an update on progress here, and some idea of whether rising costs will keep a lid on the pace of expansion.

Tesco – Derren Nathan, Equity Analyst

Tesco prides itself on being price competitive against peers, something that’s put them in good stead recently and allowed for continued growing market share. Management continues to expect full year underlying operating profit in the realm of £2.5bn to £2.8bn, but this assumes a return to normal consumer behaviour. The question now turns to how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting consumer demand. Sales at Tesco’s supermarkets have showed resilience, particularly in Europe, but as consumers start trading down to cheaper alternatives, we’d like to see what impact this has had on sales at the half year mark.

Investors will also be interested to hear how the Invest to Save programme is going. The three-year programme aims to save roughly £1bn and could be the silver lining that gives management confidence in keeping a floor under operating profits. We remain optimistic, but next week should reveal the full impact.

Shareholder returns will also be on the radar. At last check the group had already bought back £300m of its shares. The group promised another £750m by April, so progress on this front will be closely watched.

J D Wetherspoon – Derren Nathan, Equity Analyst

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon expects a full year loss to the tune of £30m next week, greater than previous estimates as investments in labour, repairs and marketing kept rising. But the glass is still half full for the group. Energy contracts remain fixed until the end of FY23 and 68.3% of their estate is under freehold, reducing the burden of higher energy and rent costs. In the quest to regain profitability, we’d like to know if an estate reshuffle of disposals and purchases will make a difference.

Consumer demand will also be in the spotlight for investors. Fourth quarter like-for-like sales were close to but not above pre-pandemic levels, and the groups’ attractive value strategy should put them in good stead as customers opt for cheaper beverages and eating out options. But as consumer incomes get squeezed, sales could lag. With margins already scraping the bottom of the barrel, any outlook into the coming years will be welcomed.

Investors will be focused on the balance sheet next week. The group’s net debt was £906m in the third quarter, with the group expecting it to fall to £870m by the end of the financial year. With interest rates rising, this is an area we’d like to see more focus on going forward.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

