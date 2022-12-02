We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Matt Britzman,
    Equity Analyst

    2 December 2022

    • Ashtead looks to build on a strong first quarter
    • With Mike Ashley off the board, will we see a change of direction at Frasers?
    • Will DS Smith’s half year results tick the right boxes?

    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

    Companies scheduled to release results next week:

    05-Dec
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    06-Dec
    Ashtead Group* Q2 Results
    Paragon Banking Group Full Year Results
    SSP Group Full Year Results
    Tritax EuroBox Full Year Results
    Victrex Q4 Results
    07-Dec
    Baltic Classifieds Group Half Year Results
    Mitchells & Butlers* Final Results
    Moonpig Group Half Year Results
    Redde Northgate Half Year Results
    08-Dec
    British American Tobacco* Trading Statement
    Balfour Beatty* Q3 Trading Statement
    DS Smith* Half Year Results
    Frasers Group* Half Year Results
    SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Half Year Results
    09-Dec
    Berkeley Group Holdings* Half Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Ashtead – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Markets will be eagerly awaiting Ashtead's second quarter results next week, following a strong showing over the first. Revenue and profit were up in the mid-high 20s, with both price and volumes driving performance. The better than expected first quarter performance gave management the confidence to bump revenue guidance, we’re keen to see that early optimism continue.

    Ashtead rents construction and industrial equipment across various geographies, though the US is its main market. Medium-term trends look promising, as the US looks to build out its domestic supply chains there should be an abundance of projects that drive up demand for Ashtead’s equipment.

    The last decade’s seen the larger players consolidate and grow, and Ashtead’s not sitting idly to admire the results. New bolt-on acquisitions are a key part of the growth strategy, with $337m spent on acquisitions last quarter. The acquisitions have tended to be lower margin businesses though, so the benefits from increased scale were somewhat offset in margin decline. We’ll be watching margins closely, especially considering the host of cost pressures also in the mix.

    See the Ashtead share price, charts and our last view

    Sign up to Ashtead research

    Frasers Group - Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Frasers’ ‘‘elevation strategy’’ appears to be in full flow with flagship stores opening in Liverpool and Birmingham earlier in the year. Now that Mike Ashley is off the Board, we are looking out for any changes to strategic direction from the current CEO, Michael Murray who is Mr Ashley’s son-in-law.

    Frasers are also looking to expand their digital presence. As part of this push, they’ve acquired Missguided and I Saw it First, and we’d like to hear how well the integrations are going in next week’s half year results.

    Frasers has targeted 30%+ profit growth for the full year. Four months on from when the outlook was last updated, we’re eager to see just how far along the group is in delivering on this target, amidst a tough economic environment.

    See the Frasers Group share price, charts and our last view

    Sign up to Frasers Group research

    DS Smith – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    In its latest trading update DS Smith told us it expected at least £400m of underlying operating profit in next week’s half year results, and that trading for the full year was tracking ahead of previous expectations. Revenue growth has been ‘very strong’ suggesting that its selling prices remain high. DS Smith has also been working hard to manage its cost base.

    We’ll be looking to see if weaker consumer activity amongst its customers’ end users is driving volumes down further, particularly as the important e-commerce sector heads into the Christmas trading period. Cash generation for the first half should be impressive and we’ll find out if that translates into a possible higher interim dividend payment to shareholders. Of course, there is no guarantee that any dividend will be declared.

    See the DS Smith share price, charts and our last view

    Sign up to DS Smith research

    Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Economic forecasts – should investors listen to them?

      2 December

      Is there opportunity in utilities?

      2 December

      UK housebuilders – is now the time to invest?

      1 December

      Pacific Horizon Investment Trust: November 2022 update

      30 November

      COP27 – the key investor takeaways

      30 November

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Markets

      Economic forecasts – should investors listen to them?

      Are economic forecasts accurate, why do they differ, and can investors rely on them? Here’s a closer look, including what could be next for UK growth.

      Kathleen Brooks

      02 Dec 2022 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      Is there opportunity in utilities?

      We take a closer look at 2 of the UK’s biggest utilities and share what opportunities could be on offer.

      Share Research Team

      02 Dec 2022 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      UK housebuilders – is now the time to invest?

      We recently asked clients what topics they’d like us to write about, one of the common themes was the state of play for UK’s housebuilders. Here’s how they’re shaping up and what could be next.

      Matt Britzman

      01 Dec 2022 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      Pacific Horizon Investment Trust: November 2022 update

      Lead Investment Analyst Kate Marshall shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG integration, cost and performance of the Pacific Horizon Investment Trust.

      Kate Marshall

      30 Nov 2022 7 min read