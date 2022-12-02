Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
2 December 2022
- Ashtead looks to build on a strong first quarter
- With Mike Ashley off the board, will we see a change of direction at Frasers?
- Will DS Smith’s half year results tick the right boxes?
Companies scheduled to release results next week:
|05-Dec
|No FTSE 350 reporters
|06-Dec
|Ashtead Group*
|Q2 Results
|Paragon Banking Group
|Full Year Results
|SSP Group
|Full Year Results
|Tritax EuroBox
|Full Year Results
|Victrex
|Q4 Results
|07-Dec
|Baltic Classifieds Group
|Half Year Results
|Mitchells & Butlers*
|Final Results
|Moonpig Group
|Half Year Results
|Redde Northgate
|Half Year Results
|08-Dec
|British American Tobacco*
|Trading Statement
|Balfour Beatty*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|DS Smith*
|Half Year Results
|Frasers Group*
|Half Year Results
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|Half Year Results
|09-Dec
|Berkeley Group Holdings*
|Half Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Ashtead – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
Markets will be eagerly awaiting Ashtead's second quarter results next week, following a strong showing over the first. Revenue and profit were up in the mid-high 20s, with both price and volumes driving performance. The better than expected first quarter performance gave management the confidence to bump revenue guidance, we’re keen to see that early optimism continue.
Ashtead rents construction and industrial equipment across various geographies, though the US is its main market. Medium-term trends look promising, as the US looks to build out its domestic supply chains there should be an abundance of projects that drive up demand for Ashtead’s equipment.
The last decade’s seen the larger players consolidate and grow, and Ashtead’s not sitting idly to admire the results. New bolt-on acquisitions are a key part of the growth strategy, with $337m spent on acquisitions last quarter. The acquisitions have tended to be lower margin businesses though, so the benefits from increased scale were somewhat offset in margin decline. We’ll be watching margins closely, especially considering the host of cost pressures also in the mix.
Frasers Group - Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
Frasers’ ‘‘elevation strategy’’ appears to be in full flow with flagship stores opening in Liverpool and Birmingham earlier in the year. Now that Mike Ashley is off the Board, we are looking out for any changes to strategic direction from the current CEO, Michael Murray who is Mr Ashley’s son-in-law.
Frasers are also looking to expand their digital presence. As part of this push, they’ve acquired Missguided and I Saw it First, and we’d like to hear how well the integrations are going in next week’s half year results.
Frasers has targeted 30%+ profit growth for the full year. Four months on from when the outlook was last updated, we’re eager to see just how far along the group is in delivering on this target, amidst a tough economic environment.
DS Smith – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research
In its latest trading update DS Smith told us it expected at least £400m of underlying operating profit in next week’s half year results, and that trading for the full year was tracking ahead of previous expectations. Revenue growth has been ‘very strong’ suggesting that its selling prices remain high. DS Smith has also been working hard to manage its cost base.
We’ll be looking to see if weaker consumer activity amongst its customers’ end users is driving volumes down further, particularly as the important e-commerce sector heads into the Christmas trading period. Cash generation for the first half should be impressive and we’ll find out if that translates into a possible higher interim dividend payment to shareholders. Of course, there is no guarantee that any dividend will be declared.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
