Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    7 January 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Marks & Spencer should update us on how the mammoth strategy shift is going
    • Medium-term demand will be the main focus at Vistry
    • Tesco's festive market share will be in the spotlight

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    10-Jan
    No FTSE350 reporters
    11-Jan
    B&M Q3 Trading Statement
    Electrocomponents Trading Statement
    Rathbones Group Q4 Trading Statement
    12-Jan
    Grafton Group Q4 Trading Statement
    J Sainsbury* Q3 Trading Statement
    JD Sports Fashion Trading Statement
    Page Group Q4 Trading Statement
    Vistry* Trading Statement
    Whitbread* Q3 Trading Statement
    13-Jan
    Asos* Trading Statement
    Dunelm Q2 Trading Statement
    Halfords* Q3 Trading Statement
    Hilton Food Group Trading Statement
    John Wood Group Q4 Trading Statement
    Marks & Spencer* Q3 Trading Statement
    Persimmon* Trading Statement
    Safestore Holdings Q4 Trading Statement
    Taylor Wimpey* Trading Statement
    Tesco* Christmas & Q3 Trading Statement
    14-Jan
    Currys* Q3 Trading Statement
    Experian* Q3 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Marks & Spencer – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Christmas is a big deal for M&S – not only does its premium food offering lend itself to festive-feast shopping, but its wider Clothing & Home operation is a classic place to buy gifts. While this is technically a quarterly trading statement, we should get some commentary on how trading over Christmas has fared.

    Zooming out from Christmas, we’d like to know how Marks & Spencer’s Clothing & Home sales are doing. The group’s in the midst of a major strategic overhaul, after years of disappointing performance. Truckloads of work has gone into improving stock and buying processes, product proposition and store estate streamlining. Now’s the time to see if the plan has continued to bear fruit.

    At the half year, Clothing & Home sales were down just 1% on pre-pandemic levels, with huge uplifts in online sales which offset declining in-store sales.

    See the Marks & Spencer share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Marks & Spencer research

    Vistry – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Vistry is the first of three major housebuilders to report next week, so its results will give some indication of what’s to come for its peers. Housebuilders in general have come out of the pandemic in much better shape than we’d feared. To that end, we’ll largely be looking to see that it’s business-as-usual for Vistry next week, rather than looking for any specific landmarks.

    It was only November when the group said it was “firmly on track” to deliver full year underlying pre-tax profit of £345m. We’d like to see that target’s still intact. That will partly depend on the cost inflation environment, where rising costs have been affecting the whole industry. We believe Vistry will have this under control, as it’s able to offset the costs thanks to higher house prices. We’ve heard in recent days that UK house prices are continuing to reach new records.

    That’s good news in the short term but we’ll be keeping an eye on the outlook statement. Rising prices plus increasing interest rates could take some of the heat out the housing market. This isn’t exactly a crisis in the making at this point, but we wonder if management expects demand to temper over the medium term.

    See the Vistry share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Vistry research

    Tesco – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    How did this supermarket giant stand up to the German discounters over the all-important Christmas season? That’s the question we’ll be asking next week.

    Tesco has done very well in its efforts to stand up to Aldi and Lidl, with lowered prices, proposition improvements and a rapidly growing online business all playing their part. But we wonder if Tesco’s market share has continued to grow as inflation spikes and customers’ income doesn’t stretch as far.

    And speaking of online, we’ll be looking at this very closely. The group’s ambitions are high as it looks to capitalise on the permanent increase in deliveries brought on by the pandemic. Tesco is investing heavily in new capacity to achieve this. Excitement around this is partly why the market’s so excited by the stock. A price to earnings ratio of 13.6 is a little above the ten year average and could be sensitive to any missteps.

    See the Tesco share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Tesco research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      What did you think of this article?

