Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Marks & Spencer should update us on how the mammoth strategy shift is going

Medium-term demand will be the main focus at Vistry

Tesco's festive market share will be in the spotlight

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

10-Jan No FTSE350 reporters

11-Jan B&M Q3 Trading Statement Electrocomponents Trading Statement Rathbones Group Q4 Trading Statement

14-Jan Currys* Q3 Trading Statement Experian* Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Marks & Spencer – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Christmas is a big deal for M&S – not only does its premium food offering lend itself to festive-feast shopping, but its wider Clothing & Home operation is a classic place to buy gifts. While this is technically a quarterly trading statement, we should get some commentary on how trading over Christmas has fared.

Zooming out from Christmas, we’d like to know how Marks & Spencer’s Clothing & Home sales are doing. The group’s in the midst of a major strategic overhaul, after years of disappointing performance. Truckloads of work has gone into improving stock and buying processes, product proposition and store estate streamlining. Now’s the time to see if the plan has continued to bear fruit.

At the half year, Clothing & Home sales were down just 1% on pre-pandemic levels, with huge uplifts in online sales which offset declining in-store sales.

Vistry – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Vistry is the first of three major housebuilders to report next week, so its results will give some indication of what’s to come for its peers. Housebuilders in general have come out of the pandemic in much better shape than we’d feared. To that end, we’ll largely be looking to see that it’s business-as-usual for Vistry next week, rather than looking for any specific landmarks.

It was only November when the group said it was “firmly on track” to deliver full year underlying pre-tax profit of £345m. We’d like to see that target’s still intact. That will partly depend on the cost inflation environment, where rising costs have been affecting the whole industry. We believe Vistry will have this under control, as it’s able to offset the costs thanks to higher house prices. We’ve heard in recent days that UK house prices are continuing to reach new records.

That’s good news in the short term but we’ll be keeping an eye on the outlook statement. Rising prices plus increasing interest rates could take some of the heat out the housing market. This isn’t exactly a crisis in the making at this point, but we wonder if management expects demand to temper over the medium term.

Tesco – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

How did this supermarket giant stand up to the German discounters over the all-important Christmas season? That’s the question we’ll be asking next week.

Tesco has done very well in its efforts to stand up to Aldi and Lidl, with lowered prices, proposition improvements and a rapidly growing online business all playing their part. But we wonder if Tesco’s market share has continued to grow as inflation spikes and customers’ income doesn’t stretch as far.

And speaking of online, we’ll be looking at this very closely. The group’s ambitions are high as it looks to capitalise on the permanent increase in deliveries brought on by the pandemic. Tesco is investing heavily in new capacity to achieve this. Excitement around this is partly why the market’s so excited by the stock. A price to earnings ratio of 13.6 is a little above the ten year average and could be sensitive to any missteps.

