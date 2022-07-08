Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We’ll see whether the post-pandemic borrowing boom continued when Experian reports

J D Wetherspoons needs to keep sales creeping higher in Q4 if it wants to break even at the full year

Heightened exposure to China raises some questions for Burberry

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

11-Jul No FTSE 350 Reporters

12-Jul Grafton Group Trading Statement

13-Jul J D Wetherspoon* Q4 Trading Statement Pagegroup Half Year Results Tullow Oil* Q1 Trading Statement

15-Jul Burberry Group* Q1 Trading Statement Ninety One Q1 Asset Under Management Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Experian – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Experian’s been riding high on a post-pandemic borrowing boom and first quarter results should show more of the same. Revenue’s expected to jump more than 8% to £3.3bn and work on boosting margins over the past year means operating profits should jump at an even faster clip. This tells us little about what’s to come, though, as we march into an increasingly gloomy economic backdrop. Management commentary on what to expect, and whether revenue growth between 7% and 9% is still achievable, will be of interest.

The latest lending data shows credit card debt’s risen over 11% in the UK, suggesting as finances tighten the need for loans is on the rise. Experian’s position as a middleman between lenders and borrowers puts it in a potential sweet spot to capitalise on that trend. Not to mention the newly revamped consumer business will have a chance to shine with new tools to help people save money on bill repayments and new loans.

See the Experian share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Experian research

J D Wetherspoon – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

With restrictions now firmly in the rear-view mirror, Wetherspoon’s has been able to improve sales, albeit slowly. Like-for-like sales in the last couple of weeks of the third quarter were slightly positive. We’ll find out in next week’s trading statement whether that has continued into the fourth quarter.

The main story will likely focus on inflation and the group’s raised prices already this year. In March, we heard cautious consumers hadn’t impacted trading. Given the cost-of-living crisis has evolved since then, it’ll be interesting to hear whether that trend has shifted at all.

From an operational standpoint, higher costs from labour, food and energy have already been called out as significant headwinds. We’ll be looking out for any indication as to how that’s being managed. Last we heard, the group expected to break even on profits for the full year with cost increases 1 or 2% below inflation.

See the J D Wetherspoon share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to J D Wetherspoon research

Burberry - Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Back at the full year mark, underlying revenue rose 23% to £2.8bn, which was 10% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Analysts are expecting a 44.7% drop in the first quarter, which reflects ongoing uncertainty on consumer spending in China. Heightened by renewed lockdowns in recent months. The market has already reacted to this, with the valuation coming under pressure over the last few months. However, a worse than expected dip in revenues, or a shaky outlook statement could see further market reactions.

In fact, the outlook statement is something we’ll have a keen eye on. Burberry has more exposure to China than its peers – one third of the whole compared to a quarter for others. We think the situation in Asia is going to take some time to unwind, so it’s unlikely to be an immediate road to recovery for Burberry.

See the Burberry share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Burberry research

A connected party of the author holds shares in Experian plc.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention on another website Existing client Advert on another website Mobile application Advert in the press Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.