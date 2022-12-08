Next week on the stock market

Inditex is hoping to continue its recent success

TUI bookings are near their pre-pandemic levels – we’ll see how these are holding up

Wage hikes are likely to eat into Currys’ margins

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

Companies scheduled to release results next week:

12-Dec No FTSE 350 reporters

13-Dec Chemring Group Full Year Results

14-Dec Inditex* Third Quarter Results IntegraFin Holdings Full Year Results TUI* Full Year Results

15-Dec Biffa Half Year Results Currys* Half Year Results Serco Group Trading Statement

16-Dec JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Inditex – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Inditex is the parent company of well-loved high street brands such as Zara, Pull&Bear and Bershka, to name a few.

Inditex released a seriously impressive set of results for the first half of the year, with net sales up 24.5% and profits up 42% compared to the same period last year. This highlights that Inditex’s strategy is working. The group have focused on improving their product offerings as well as investing in key stores and online sales channels. We’re keen to see whether these investments are continuing to produce results. While the retail sector is facing a lot of challenges, we’re cautiously optimistic that Inditex can deliver on its targets.

Last quarter, we saw that Inditex had increased its Autumn/Winter inventory levels ahead of schedule, a move that runs contrary to the recent optimization strategy. With this higher level of inventory, the group is ensuring that product availability remains high in the face of supply chain tensions. But this strategy comes with risks. If sales stall, the group could be left in a worse financial position. We’ll be looking to see how well these products are shifting when results are released.

See the Inditex share price, charts and our last view

Sign up to Inditex research

TUI – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

In the third quarter, we heard TUI expects Markets & Airlines to return to “significant profitability” for the full year. That comes as the group’s summer bookings were almost within pre-pandemic levels. We’re expecting to hear that winter bookings were just over three quarters of 2018/19 levels, and we’re optimistic the group’s likely to have hit this target.

One aspect we’ll be watching closely is pricing. So far it seems TUI has been able to increase the prices it charges customers by double digits, which helps offset the group’s own soaring costs. We’d like to see what TUI predicts for further price hikes in the new financial year – a belief that customers will continue to swallow further increases suggests consumer sentiment is holding strong. Should the opposite ring true, this could have implications for TUI’s margins next year.

Of course, TUI is more than just an airline and we’ll be keeping a watchful eye on the Hotels & Resorts business. Average rates have been trending above pre-pandemic ranges and cruises have been recovering well. We’d like to hear some more detailed expectations of how things are shaping up for next year.

See the TUI share price, charts and our last view

Sign up to TUI research

Currys – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

It’s fair to say that most people are feeling the pinch of this cost-of-living crisis, and Currys are no different. Due to selling a lot of big-ticket items such as TVs, mobile phones and washing machines, the group are very exposed to a reduction in consumers’ discretionary income. Currys have resorted to reducing the brightness of TVs on display in its stores, as well as turning off every other light on the shop floor in a bid to reduce energy costs.

Back in July, Currys downgraded its medium-term operating margin guidance from 4% to 3%, reflecting the challenging outlook ahead. Since then, amidst soaring inflation and chronic staff shortages, Currys have been forced to increase staff wages twice to prevent their staff getting poached by other retailers. With roughly 32,000 employees on their books, we’re keen to see just how much pressure these wage rises have put on margins.

The group impressed last year by largely mitigating the effects of inflation through a combination of cost cuts and price rises. The group hopes to continue doing this, but we think there must be a limit to these tactics. Currys also set out guidance for adjusted profit before tax of £130-£150m for this financial year. It will be interesting to see whether the group are on pace for this target as we reach the mid-year point.

See the Currys share price, charts and our last view

Sign up to Currys research

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Search Engine / Research Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend Mobile application HL mention in the media Existing client HL mention on another website Advert in the press Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.