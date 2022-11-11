Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

International Distribution Services battles with Unions over employee pay at Royal Mail

Experian looks to benefit from higher credit spending

We’d like to know if Nvidia hopes data centre sales will help it through a challenging market

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

14-Nov Diversified Energy Company Q3 Trading Statement Informa Trading Statement Kainos Group Half Year Results

18-Nov No covered reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

International Distribution Services – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

The name may have changed but the owner of Royal Mail remains in an especially sticky spot. Battles with Unions over workers pay have continued to cause pain for the group, its employees, and customers. Two strikes planned for early November have been called off, as IDS and the Union attempt to resolve their pay issues through an intermediary. That’s certainly not the end of things though, rumours that fresh strikes are planned for the end of November and start of December come slap bang in the middle of the busiest period of the year.

Much of the focus next week will be on any updates with respect to negotiations and the impact strikes are having on business performance. Back in October, the group signalled it was expecting to deliver a first half underlying operating loss of £219m for the UK business, Royal Mail, though the reality may well be different.

The group’s international business, GLS, remains on track to deliver against expectations. But it remains to be seen how long these two entities will sit under the same roof, while Royal Mail continues to lose money.

See the International Distribution Services share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to International Distribution Services research

Experian – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Experian's position as a digital middleman between borrowers and lenders has been a sweet spot as demand for data from both sides continues with strength. Half year results next week should shed light on whether the group’s target of 7-9% organic growth this year remains intact. Analysts remain a little more cautions, expecting growth toward the lower end of that range.

The consumer services division has been the standout of late, where the credit marketplace helps push large volumes of clients onto lending partners. It’s an area we’re expecting to see continue to do well, as embattled consumers start to see their savings eroded and rely more on credit. It’s a trend we’ve already seen, with strong growth over Q1 in cards and loans especially in the large North America segment.

See the Experian share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Experian research

Nvidia – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Nvidia expects third quarter revenues to be significantly lower than both the last quarter and the same period in 2021. A key question is whether the pioneer of superfast computer graphics cards has set the bar low enough with its expectation that revenue will be within 2% of $5.9bn. It has certainly been a tough time for the PC industry. Data from Gartner saw Global shipments of PCs down 19.5% compared to the third quarter of 2021, the steepest fall since the mid-nineties.

In recent quarterly updates from other microchip manufacturers, both Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have cut their guidance for 2022 as a whole. There are some rays of light though. Nvidia has deep roots in gaming although that now accounts for well under half of its revenues. Sales from data centre customers now occupy the top spot. Encouragingly, rival AMD saw data centre chip sales rise 45% in the third quarter and sales of gaming chips rise 14%. With last reported net cash of $6.1bn, Nvidia is well placed to absorb some bumps in the road, but with a challenging market we’ll be looking to see if the pace of share buybacks has been maintained.

See the Nvidia share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Nvidia research

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Existing client HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Mobile application Advert in the press HL mention on another website Recommendation from a friend Advert on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.