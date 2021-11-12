Archived article
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
12 November 2021
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Vodafone's roaming revenue will be under the spotlight
- Nvidia looks to deliver on sky high expectations
- We’d like to know if Imperial Brands' hopes of price increases can offset expected volume declines
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|15-Nov
|Kainos
|Half Year Results
|16-Nov
|Homeserve
|Half Year Results
|Imperial Brands
|Full Year Results
|Intermediate Capital Group
|Half Year Results
|Ninety One
|Half Year Results
|Premier Foods
|Half Year Results
|Vodafone*
|Half Year Results
|17-Nov
|British Land*
|Half Year Results
|CMC Markets
|Half Year Results
|Experian*
|Half Year Results
|Nvidia*
|Third Quarter Results
|Safestore Holdings
|Full Year Results
|Spirax Sarco
|Half Year Results
|SSE*
|Trading Update
|Workspace
|Half Year Results
|18-Nov
|Biffa
|Half Year Results
|Close Brothers
|Q1 Trading Update
|Euromoney
|Full Year Results
|Grainger
|Full Year Results
|Halma
|Half Year Results
|Investec
|Half Year Results
|LondonMetric
|Half Year Results
|Micro Focus
|Trading Update
|National Grid*
|Half Year Results
|Royal Mail*
|Half Year Results
|19-Nov
|Great Portland Estates
|Half Year Results
|Kingfisher
|Third Quarter Trading Update
|Mitie
|Half Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Vodafone – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
Three months ago Vodafone confirmed it was on track to meet full year guidance of underlying cash profits after leases (EBITDAaL) of between €15.0bn and €15.4bn, and adjusted free cash flow of "at least" €5.2bn. So the first port of call next week will be to check these targets are intact.
We’d also like to see how roaming revenue’s doing. Unsurprisingly, this has taken a beating as travel collapsed during the pandemic. While there have been signs of improvement, things are some way off pre-pandemic levels.
The final check will be how the cost saving efforts from the Liberty Global acquisition are getting on. Vodafone expects €535m a year in operating and capital expenditure savings within 5 years of completion, and managed €500m in savings last year.
See the Vodafone share price, charts and our latest view
Nvidia – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
The main challenge Nvidia will face this quarter is maintaining its recent string of stellar results.
Last quarter the group reported a 68.3% increase in revenues, while operating profits more than doubled. With automotive now back in growth following disruption among manufacturers during the peak of the pandemic, every single one of the group's key markets reported growth of 35% or more. Analysts expect growth to slow to “just” 44.2% year-on-year in Q3, but that’s still an impressive number in the face of rising supply chain disruption.
Those sorts of high expectations are reflected in a PE (price/earnings) ratio of 67.9, nearly two and a half times the 10 year average. Should the company disappoint the fallout could be dramatic.
See the Nvidia share price, charts and our latest view
Imperial Brands – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
The group expects to post operating profit growth in the low to mid-single figures next week, with market analysts hoping for a little higher.
Imperial will be looking for price increases to offset the expected decline in cigarette volumes. The group’s Next Generation Products line-up is yet to turn a profit, and the group's been trialling new markets and strategies - we’ll be looking out for updates in this space.
Imperial’s debt position will be watched closely. Last we heard, net debt to underlying cash profits stood around 2.6 times. With the group targeting 2-2.5 times by the end of 2022.
See the Imperial Brands share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Imperial Brands research
