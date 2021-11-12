We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    12 November 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Vodafone's roaming revenue will be under the spotlight
    • Nvidia looks to deliver on sky high expectations
    • We’d like to know if Imperial Brands' hopes of price increases can offset expected volume declines

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    15-Nov
    Kainos Half Year Results
    16-Nov
    Homeserve Half Year Results
    Imperial Brands Full Year Results
    Intermediate Capital Group Half Year Results
    Ninety One Half Year Results
    Premier Foods Half Year Results
    Vodafone* Half Year Results
    17-Nov
    British Land* Half Year Results
    CMC Markets Half Year Results
    Experian* Half Year Results
    Nvidia* Third Quarter Results
    Safestore Holdings Full Year Results
    Spirax Sarco Half Year Results
    SSE* Trading Update
    Workspace Half Year Results
    18-Nov
    Biffa Half Year Results
    Close Brothers Q1 Trading Update
    Euromoney Full Year Results
    Grainger Full Year Results
    Halma Half Year Results
    Investec Half Year Results
    LondonMetric Half Year Results
    Micro Focus Trading Update
    National Grid* Half Year Results
    Royal Mail* Half Year Results
    19-Nov
    Great Portland Estates Half Year Results
    Kingfisher Third Quarter Trading Update
    Mitie Half Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Vodafone – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Three months ago Vodafone confirmed it was on track to meet full year guidance of underlying cash profits after leases (EBITDAaL) of between €15.0bn and €15.4bn, and adjusted free cash flow of "at least" €5.2bn. So the first port of call next week will be to check these targets are intact.

    We’d also like to see how roaming revenue’s doing. Unsurprisingly, this has taken a beating as travel collapsed during the pandemic. While there have been signs of improvement, things are some way off pre-pandemic levels.

    The final check will be how the cost saving efforts from the Liberty Global acquisition are getting on. Vodafone expects €535m a year in operating and capital expenditure savings within 5 years of completion, and managed €500m in savings last year.

    See the Vodafone share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Vodafone research

    Nvidia – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The main challenge Nvidia will face this quarter is maintaining its recent string of stellar results.

    Last quarter the group reported a 68.3% increase in revenues, while operating profits more than doubled. With automotive now back in growth following disruption among manufacturers during the peak of the pandemic, every single one of the group's key markets reported growth of 35% or more. Analysts expect growth to slow to “just” 44.2% year-on-year in Q3, but that’s still an impressive number in the face of rising supply chain disruption.

    Those sorts of high expectations are reflected in a PE (price/earnings) ratio of 67.9, nearly two and a half times the 10 year average. Should the company disappoint the fallout could be dramatic.

    See the Nvidia share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Nvidia research

    Imperial Brands – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The group expects to post operating profit growth in the low to mid-single figures next week, with market analysts hoping for a little higher.

    Imperial will be looking for price increases to offset the expected decline in cigarette volumes. The group’s Next Generation Products line-up is yet to turn a profit, and the group's been trialling new markets and strategies - we’ll be looking out for updates in this space.

    Imperial’s debt position will be watched closely. Last we heard, net debt to underlying cash profits stood around 2.6 times. With the group targeting 2-2.5 times by the end of 2022.

    See the Imperial Brands share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Imperial Brands research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

