Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Vodafone's roaming revenue will be under the spotlight

Nvidia looks to deliver on sky high expectations

We’d like to know if Imperial Brands' hopes of price increases can offset expected volume declines

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

15-Nov Kainos Half Year Results

19-Nov Great Portland Estates Half Year Results Kingfisher Third Quarter Trading Update Mitie Half Year Results

Vodafone – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Three months ago Vodafone confirmed it was on track to meet full year guidance of underlying cash profits after leases (EBITDAaL) of between €15.0bn and €15.4bn, and adjusted free cash flow of "at least" €5.2bn. So the first port of call next week will be to check these targets are intact.

We’d also like to see how roaming revenue’s doing. Unsurprisingly, this has taken a beating as travel collapsed during the pandemic. While there have been signs of improvement, things are some way off pre-pandemic levels.

The final check will be how the cost saving efforts from the Liberty Global acquisition are getting on. Vodafone expects €535m a year in operating and capital expenditure savings within 5 years of completion, and managed €500m in savings last year.

Nvidia – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

The main challenge Nvidia will face this quarter is maintaining its recent string of stellar results.

Last quarter the group reported a 68.3% increase in revenues, while operating profits more than doubled. With automotive now back in growth following disruption among manufacturers during the peak of the pandemic, every single one of the group's key markets reported growth of 35% or more. Analysts expect growth to slow to “just” 44.2% year-on-year in Q3, but that’s still an impressive number in the face of rising supply chain disruption.

Those sorts of high expectations are reflected in a PE (price/earnings) ratio of 67.9, nearly two and a half times the 10 year average. Should the company disappoint the fallout could be dramatic.

Imperial Brands – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

The group expects to post operating profit growth in the low to mid-single figures next week, with market analysts hoping for a little higher.

Imperial will be looking for price increases to offset the expected decline in cigarette volumes. The group’s Next Generation Products line-up is yet to turn a profit, and the group's been trialling new markets and strategies - we’ll be looking out for updates in this space.

Imperial’s debt position will be watched closely. Last we heard, net debt to underlying cash profits stood around 2.6 times. With the group targeting 2-2.5 times by the end of 2022.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

