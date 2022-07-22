We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    22 July 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We’ll see whether Shell's planning to up its shareholder rewards
    • Anglo American looks to steady the ship as recession fears bring commodity prices down
    • Microsoft will hope to shrug off negative market sentiment

    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    25-Jul
    Ryanair Q1 Trading Statement
    Vodafone* Q1 Trading Statement
    26-Jul
    Alphabet* Q2 Trading Statement
    Bridgepoint Half Year Results
    Coca Cola* Q2 Trading Statement
    Compass* Q3 Trading Statement
    Drax Half Year Results
    Easyjet* Q3 Trading Statement
    Games Workshop* Full Year Results
    Greencore Q3 Trading Statemet
    Informa Half Year Results
    LVMH* Half Year Results
    McDonalds* Q2 Trading Statement
    Microsoft* Q4 Trading Statement
    Mitie Q1 Trading Statement
    Tyman Half Year Results
    Unilever* Half Year Results
    Visa* Q3 Trading Statement
    27-Jul
    British American Tobacco* Half Year Results
    Fresnillo Q2 Production Report
    GlaxoSmithKline* Q2 Trading Statement
    Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q2 Trading Statement
    Lloyds Banking Group* Half Year Results
    Meta* Q2 Trading Statement
    Paragon Banking* Q3 Trading Statement
    Primary Health Properties* Half Year Results
    Provident Financial Half Year Results
    Reckitt Benckiser* Half Year Results
    Rio Tinto* Half Year Results
    Smurfit Kappa Half Year Results
    Spotify* Q2 Trading Statement
    Unite Half Year Results
    Wizz Air Holdings Q1 Trading Statement
    28-Jul
    Anglo American* Half Year Results
    AB InBev* Q2 Trading Statement
    Amazon* Q2 Trading Statement
    Apple* Q3 Trading Statement
    AVEVA Q1 Trading Statement
    BAE Systems* Half Year Results
    Barclays* Half Year Results
    BT* Q1 Trading Statement
    Centrica* Half Year Results
    CMC Markets Q1 Trading Statement
    CVS Group* Trading Statement
    Diageo* Full Year Results
    EVRAZ Q2 Trading Statement
    FDM Group Half Year Results
    Greencoat UK Wind Half Year Results
    Hammerson Half Year Results
    Inchcape Half Year Results
    Indivior Half Year Results
    ITV* Half Year Results
    National Express Half Year Results
    Nestle* Half Year Results
    Rathbone Brothers Half Year Results
    Relx Half Year Results
    Rentokil Half Year Results
    Schroders Half Year Results
    SEGRO Half Year Results
    Shell* Half Year Results
    Smith & Nephew* Half Year Results
    St James's Place Half Year Results
    Vesuvius* Half Year Results
    Weir Half Year Results
    29-Jul
    AstraZeneca* Q2 Trading Statement
    Croda International Half Year Results
    IMI Half Year Results
    International Consolidated Airlines* Half Year Results
    Intertek Half Year Results
    Jupiter Fund Management Half Year Results
    Morgan Advanced Materials Half Year Results
    NatWest* Half Year Results
    Rightmove Half Year Results
    Standard Chartered* Half Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Shell – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    Shell will have benefitted from the high oil price at over $100 per barrel, through the second quarter. Some of that influx has been funnelled into buybacks and dividend hikes. Last we heard, management said it would pay out upwards of 30% of free cash flow from operations in the second half. And earlier this month, CEO Ben van Beurden said that “giving back more to shareholders” is a priority. Please remember no shareholder returns are guaranteed.

    The group’s liquid natural gas arm will also be of interest. Abandoning operations in Russia is expected to lower production by 0.8m tonnes in the second quarter, with guidance in the range of 7.4-8m tonnes. Given this was meant to be a growth avenue, we’d like an update on where management sees this business heading.

    Renewables will also be in focus as the conversation around how big oil can use the current conditions to supercharge their transition to greener alternatives. This unproven part of the business requires a lot of investment, and has yet to turn free cash positive. Any indication that Shell’s renewable arm is nearing profitability will be welcome news.

    See the Shell share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Shell research

    Anglo American – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Following a blistering start to the year Anglo’s given up all its valuation gains. The prices of key commodities like Iron Ore, Copper and Nickel have all dropped from their highs and now trade below where they started the year, as recession fears creep in.

    Anglo’s exposure to a diverse range of metals hasn’t been able to help, such is the widespread nature of the commodity decline. There have however, been some Anglo specific issues too. In April we heard production over the first quarter was 10% lower than last year, impacted by staff sickness and high rainfall – hopefully we’ll hear these issues have eased.

    Nevertheless, the damage is done and production guidance was downgraded for a range of metals. At the same time, costs are now forecast 9% higher than previously thought.

    On a positive note, after 4-years of hard work the Quellaveco project in Peru produced its first copper concentrate. We’ll be looking out for commentary on when commercial operations are likely to begin, there are a few regulatory hurdles still to overcome.

    See the Anglo American share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Anglo American research

    Microsoft – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Microsoft has had a tough 2022 so far, with market sentiment not on its side. This is part of a wider market shift away from more highly valued growth stocks, as economic and market uncertainty weigh heavily.

    With that in mind, Microsoft will need to put in an impressive performance next week, as the market needs more convincing than normal to have a positive reaction. Analysts are expecting quarterly revenue of $52.5bn. We’re cautiously optimistic the group can hit this target, as Microsoft’s technology – both software and cloud computing – are essential to individuals and businesses all over the world. That means it’s less vulnerable to people reining in spending.

    That said, the outlook statement is one to watch. The group’s president recently spoke about how tight the labour market is, which could see staff costs rise permanently. The bigger question though is how the Activision Blizzard deal is going. Gaming is an exciting growth opportunity and we’d like some detail on progress.

    See the Microsoft share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Microsoft research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.



      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      3 US shares with something to prove

      21 July

      What investors need to know about the threat of recession

      20 July

      Next week on the stock market

      15 July

      3 new additions to our share research – where do they stand?

      14 July

      GSK to spin off Haleon – our view and what it means for investors

      13 July

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      3 US shares with something to prove

      With a number of US earning reports expected over the next few weeks, we take a closer look at three shares with something to prove.

      Matt Britzman

      21 Jul 2022 8 min read

      Category: Shares

      What investors need to know about the threat of recession

      We look at why a recession could be round the corner and what investors can do about it.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      20 Jul 2022 5 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      15 Jul 2022 5 min read

      Category: Shares

      3 new additions to our share research – where do they stand?

      We’ve added 3 new shares to our share research coverage. Here’s how they stand.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      14 Jul 2022 8 min read