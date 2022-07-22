Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We’ll see whether Shell's planning to up its shareholder rewards

Anglo American looks to steady the ship as recession fears bring commodity prices down

Microsoft will hope to shrug off negative market sentiment

25-Jul Ryanair Q1 Trading Statement Vodafone* Q1 Trading Statement

26-Jul Alphabet* Q2 Trading Statement Bridgepoint Half Year Results Coca Cola* Q2 Trading Statement Compass* Q3 Trading Statement Drax Half Year Results Easyjet* Q3 Trading Statement Games Workshop* Full Year Results Greencore Q3 Trading Statemet Informa Half Year Results LVMH* Half Year Results McDonalds* Q2 Trading Statement Microsoft* Q4 Trading Statement Mitie Q1 Trading Statement Tyman Half Year Results Unilever* Half Year Results Visa* Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Shell – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Shell will have benefitted from the high oil price at over $100 per barrel, through the second quarter. Some of that influx has been funnelled into buybacks and dividend hikes. Last we heard, management said it would pay out upwards of 30% of free cash flow from operations in the second half. And earlier this month, CEO Ben van Beurden said that “giving back more to shareholders” is a priority. Please remember no shareholder returns are guaranteed.

The group’s liquid natural gas arm will also be of interest. Abandoning operations in Russia is expected to lower production by 0.8m tonnes in the second quarter, with guidance in the range of 7.4-8m tonnes. Given this was meant to be a growth avenue, we’d like an update on where management sees this business heading.

Renewables will also be in focus as the conversation around how big oil can use the current conditions to supercharge their transition to greener alternatives. This unproven part of the business requires a lot of investment, and has yet to turn free cash positive. Any indication that Shell’s renewable arm is nearing profitability will be welcome news.

Anglo American – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Following a blistering start to the year Anglo’s given up all its valuation gains. The prices of key commodities like Iron Ore, Copper and Nickel have all dropped from their highs and now trade below where they started the year, as recession fears creep in.

Anglo’s exposure to a diverse range of metals hasn’t been able to help, such is the widespread nature of the commodity decline. There have however, been some Anglo specific issues too. In April we heard production over the first quarter was 10% lower than last year, impacted by staff sickness and high rainfall – hopefully we’ll hear these issues have eased.

Nevertheless, the damage is done and production guidance was downgraded for a range of metals. At the same time, costs are now forecast 9% higher than previously thought.

On a positive note, after 4-years of hard work the Quellaveco project in Peru produced its first copper concentrate. We’ll be looking out for commentary on when commercial operations are likely to begin, there are a few regulatory hurdles still to overcome.

Microsoft – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Microsoft has had a tough 2022 so far, with market sentiment not on its side. This is part of a wider market shift away from more highly valued growth stocks, as economic and market uncertainty weigh heavily.

With that in mind, Microsoft will need to put in an impressive performance next week, as the market needs more convincing than normal to have a positive reaction. Analysts are expecting quarterly revenue of $52.5bn. We’re cautiously optimistic the group can hit this target, as Microsoft’s technology – both software and cloud computing – are essential to individuals and businesses all over the world. That means it’s less vulnerable to people reining in spending.

That said, the outlook statement is one to watch. The group’s president recently spoke about how tight the labour market is, which could see staff costs rise permanently. The bigger question though is how the Activision Blizzard deal is going. Gaming is an exciting growth opportunity and we’d like some detail on progress.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

