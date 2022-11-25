We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates,
    Lead Equity Analyst

    25 November 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • easyJet capacity over peak travel seasons will be in the spotlight
    • How will Pennon Group tackle high inflation?

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    28-Nov
    Home REIT Full Year Results
    29-Nov
    easyJet* Full Year Results
    Redrow Full Year Results
    Shaftesbury Full Year Results
    30-Nov
    Future Full Year Results
    Pennon Group* Half Year Results
    01-Dec
    AJ Bell Full Year Results
    Auction Technology Group Full Year Results
    02-Dec
    No FTSE 350 reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    easyJet – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Last we heard, easyJet expected capacity over the October half-term and Christmas to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Next week we’ll find out if this was a fair prediction. This will be a crucial barometer for the group’s performance over the next year. We’re cautiously optimistic it can reach this target.

    The other thing we’ll be monitoring is the scale of full year losses. These are expected to come in between £170m and £190m, owing to adverse exchange rates and disruption and cancellations in the third quarter. A worse-than-expecting showing on this front won’t be well received by the market.

    Finally, it’s forward bookings we’ll keep an eye on. With the cost of living crisis weighing on people’s spending power, and the pent up demand from the pandemic unwinding, we wonder if easyJet’s likely to report a weakening of demand. The group’s stronger brand and proposition hold it in a better position than others in our opinion, but it’s still something to be mindful of.

    Pennon Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Pennon provides water and wastewater services to around 3.5m people in the South West of the UK. Recent performance has benefitted from improved non-household demand and the hybrid work-from-home model keeping household demand elevated. Whether these are longer term trends remains to be seen, next week's half year results should shed further light.

    Last year’s Bristol Water acquisition came with a big price tag, and we’ve already started to see glimpses of the benefits it could bring. Bristol Water’s initial performance was better than Pennon had expected. We’re interested to see how the debt profile is looking in light of rising prices, given that around half of Bristol Water's debt is index-linked. This means that the interest rate rises with inflation. That extends to the wider business too, all in there’s about £2.8bn in index-linked debt to service. Though it’s worth remembering, the majority of the impact will be non-cash charges based on how the debt is accounted for.

    An independent Non-Executive Director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.

    Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

