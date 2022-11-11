Opportunity lurking in the shadows – 3 European share ideas

All information is correct as at 30 September 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Everywhere you look there are warnings Europe is on an unavoidable slipway into recession. We agree with this assessment. The region’s reliance on external gas means the war in Ukraine and pressure on global gas supplies raise serious questions about energy prices and the wider economic backdrop.

The European Central Bank is taking aggressive action to combat soaring inflation by raising interest rates. Raising interest rates makes borrowing more expensive and means people and businesses have tended to spend less. A high inflation, higher interest rate environment isn’t usually the most accommodating for markets. However, we think there’s still some opportunity lurking in the shadows of the economic overhaul.

One of the greatest investors of all time, Warren Buffett, famously once said “Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful”.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone. That's because it's higher risk, your investment depends on the fate of that company. If that company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. If you cannot afford to lose your investment, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio. Ratios and figures shouldn’t be looked at in isolation.

This article isn’t personal advice, if you’re not sure if an investment’s right for you, seek advice. All investments and any income they produce fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Please note, the results and figures for the shares in this article are all correct to 30 September 2022.

Airbus

Only two companies dominate manufacturing for commercial jet-liners – Boeing and Airbus. The large investment needed to produce these aircrafts mean barriers to entry are high, making it harder for new competitors to enter the market. This adds some reassurance on market share.

The airline industry suffered in the pandemic, and many are still playing catchup. But Airbus is more interested in whether new planes are being ordered rather than how many bums-on-seats the carriers have managed to fly. In the first half of the financial year, Airbus delivered just shy of 300 aircrafts, and the order backlog amounted to 7,046 commercial aircrafts.

This is something we admire. Commercial air travel isn’t going away, and a backlog of orders means there’s visibility over revenue that other companies can only dream of. In the first half, Airbus had revenues of €24.8bn, which is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Supply chain disruption is holding some production back though, and this is likely to act as a drag for some time. That said, Airbus is managing the situation well (another benefit of huge scale is better relationships within your supply network). The group generated underlying free cash flow of €2bn in the first six months of the financial year, and guidance for the full year hasn’t been interrupted. Underlying operating profit’s expected to be positive to the tune of €5.5bn.

Airbus' net debt pile in excess of €15bn doesn’t warrant an emergency warning. But if the aerospace market were to lose altitude in a short space of time, like we saw in the pandemic, that debt would become a pressing matter.

Airbus changes hands for 4.6 times its book value – the value of its assets. That’s not far off the ten-year average. Airbus makes an essential product in today’s world and isn’t grappling with the same safety and bad press questions faced by its rival.

The pandemic is largely behind the group and paves the way for opportunity. Though ongoing disruptions are likely in the short term because of supply chain issues, so ups and downs are possible.

VIEW THE LATEST AIRBUS SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

Nestlé

Nestlé, apart from being the brains behind KitKats and trusty Nespresso, is the biggest food company in the world.

Demand doesn’t get more reliable than it does for food. Nestlé’s varied geographic base adds a layer of diversification too – all its eggs aren’t in the same basket. The giant has annual sales of CHF87.1bn (Swiss francs), and operating profit in the region of CHF15.1bn.

The more reliable revenue streams help underpin a prospective yield of 2.9%, and the projected dividend looks well covered by earnings, meaning we think Nestlé has scope to grow the dividend from here. Remember though, no dividend is guaranteed, and yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income.

Nestlé’s preferable strategy of growing revenue through its volume-led approach, rather than price increases, makes it stand out.

But rising input costs mean Nestlé’s leaning on price increases more than usual. Crucially though, volumes are still edging upwards. Customers are willing to pay higher prices for Nestlé products without deciding to go elsewhere. That’s certainly not something all consumer goods giants are managing.

The point at which input costs start to temper, we expect Nestlé to be able to successfully revert back to its volume strategy. The timing of this is hard to predict.

Nestlé’s price to earnings ratio of 21.3 reflects confidence from the market. While growth is unlikely to shoot the lights out, the group has potential over the long term, sheerly down to its formidable scale and famous brands.

VIEW THE LATEST NESTLÉ SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

REGISTER FOR UPDATES ON NESTLÉ

Volvo

Long-gone is the car company you might be thinking of, that business was sold years ago. Confusingly, that’s now trading as Volvo Car, which is a completely different company. Volvo Group, however, is now a heavyweight in the world of trucking and transport. The group makes – and crucially services – these vehicles. It has customers in 190 countries, with annual revenues of €37bn.

The recent truck driver shortage reminded us how crucial these huge vehicles are to global supply chains and production. Keeping these trucks serviced and running 24/7 is a priority. And it’s Volvo’s servicing infrastructure that makes it very difficult for competitors to spring up and steal market share.

High barriers to entry mean there’s an element of reliability when it comes to demand. That can feed directly into profits and free cash flow. The group generated free cash flow of around €1.1bn last year. The business model underpins a very healthy prospective dividend yield of 6.1%. As ever though, no dividend is ever guaranteed, and yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income.

Volvo is a leader in the electrification of bigger vehicles too. It’s been selling electric buses for ten years. The shift’s slower with bigger vehicles than cars. But we think Volvo is doing the right thing by going full steam ahead on this strategy.

Management’s taken a cautious approach to accepting new orders in more recent times. That centres around the ongoing supply disruption in the automotive industry. While we think avoiding locking prices in now is a sensible move, it could keep a lid on growth while conditions are tough.

Volvo has a defensive market position and an attractive prospective yield. The Stockholm-listed company has all the ingredients to thrive in an inflationary environment, at a non-demanding valuation of 8.6 times expected earnings. Keep in mind though, supply chain disruption increases the risks in the short term.

VIEW THE LATEST VOLVO SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

Unless otherwise stated, estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.