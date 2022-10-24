Part 2 – 3 more pension myths busted

In part one, we set the record straight on what happens to your pension when you die, how a pension is managed and by who, and what you can do about it.

Our first 3 pension myths busted

Now we’re looking to debunk myths around the State Pension, your choices for saving for retirement, and misconceptions about investing.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice. Remember, pension and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on your circumstances.

#1 ‘The State Pension will be enough to live off in retirement’

You might think the State Pension will be enough to live off alone. When the likelihood is, for most people, it won’t be.

Currently if you receive the full new State Pension, you’d get £9,627.80 a year. That means you’d fall short of around £11,170 if you wanted to reach the moderate living standard for an individual, suggested by industry experts. This shortfall highlights the importance of saving into a workplace or private pension, alongside anything the state offers.

Realistically your retirement could last 30 years or more, so you need to make sure you’ll have enough money to last.

Our essential planning tools can help you understand your spending habits and consider how these might change in retirement. You can also calculate how much your pension is on track to pay, and get some tips on how to make up any shortfalls.

#2 ‘A pension is my only option to save for retirement’

If your employer offers a workplace pension, and you qualify for it, this should typically be your first port of call for retirement savings.

All employers must offer a workplace pension scheme and automatically enrol eligible workers in it. Pension contributions are normally split between employers and employees. For most people, the minimum total contribution value that must be made under automatic enrolment is 8% of an employee’s qualifying earnings. Employers must contribute at least 3% of this value in most cases, and the rest must be paid as an employee contribution from their pay (5%).

It’s worth checking if your workplace pension is set up as a salary sacrifice arrangement. These are popular arrangements where you agree to reduce your salary by an amount equal to the value you want to contribute to your pension. In return, your employer pays that amount into your pension.

Because you’re being paid less, you pay less income tax and National Insurance, so you keep more of your take-home pay. But you’ve maintained your pension contribution at the same level. This can be a good way of maintaining or even boosting your contributions.

In a pension, investments can also grow free from UK income and capital gains tax. Each tax year you can pay in as much as you earn and get tax relief, as long as total contributions don’t go over the contribution limits.

Once your employer is making pension contributions at their maximum level, you could consider other saving products that can offer tax-efficient options for retirement saving:

Lifetime ISA (LISA)

You might already know that Lifetime ISAs (LISAs) can help first time buyers, but they can also be used to help you save for later life. You can open a LISA between the ages of 18 and 39, and make payments until age 50.

With a LISA, you get a 25% bonus from the government on anything you pay in up to the £4,000 annual allowance. This means you could get a bonus of up to £1,000 each tax year.

By comparison, if you added this £4,000 to a pension instead, you’d currently get the equivalent ‘bonus’ as basic-rate tax relief, which is paid into your pension. Higher-rate taxpayers can claim back an additional 20-25% in pension tax relief on top. Scottish tax rates and bands are different, and benefits will depend on your circumstances.

The key tax advantage a LISA can have over a pension is the tax treatment of withdrawals. The money in a LISA can be withdrawn completely tax free when taken out after age 60 (for anything taken before age 60, which isn’t for a first home purchase, you’ll incur a 25% government withdrawal charge which means you could get back less than you put in). With a pension, only up to 25% can usually be withdrawn tax free, but from age 55 (rising to 57 from 2028).

Let’s say you pay in £4,000 into your Lifetime ISA for ten years. You'd have a pot worth £50,000 (including the government bonus), which you could withdraw entirely tax free from age 60. If you pay that money into a pension, you'd normally get up to £12,500 tax free, and the rest would be taxed as income. This is just an example. It doesn't account for any investment performance or growth, charges, or inflation.

Like a pension, your investments can also grow free from UK income and capital gains tax. But remember, investments can fall as well as rise in value, so it’s possible to get back less than you invest. Paying into a LISA won’t change your State Pension entitlement, however it could affect some means-tested state benefits. The £4,000 LISA allowance forms part of your £20,000 annual ISA allowance. If you reduce contributions to a workplace pension in order to pay into a LISA, you could lose the benefit of employer pension contributions.

Stocks and Shares ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA is another tax-efficient way to invest and potentially grow your money.

There’s no UK income or capital gains tax to pay on investments in an ISA. You can pay in up to £20,000 in total across all your ISAs each tax year. This type of investment account is more flexible than a pension or LISA. It’s a great option for those looking to save and invest for the future tax-efficiently, while being able to make withdrawals, tax free, whenever you like, though of course if you are investing for retirement you should make decisions with the long term in mind.

If you take money out of a non-flexible ISA, it will lose its ISA status though. Putting it back in will count as a new payment towards your annual limit of £20,000.

Like with all investment accounts, the value of your investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

#3 ‘I have a pension, but I’m not an investor’

Almost all pensions are invested in the stock market, unless you’ve specifically requested otherwise. So, although many people might not consider themselves to be investors, they are.

Over a third of people don’t even know if their pension’s invested. This could be because they’ve lost touch with their pension provider, or perhaps haven’t been as proactive or engaged with their pension over the years as they could be. Now’s the time to act.

Regularly reviewing your investments and their performance is essential to achieving your retirement goals. As your aims and priorities could change over time, you might wish to change your investment choices and strategy too – particularly as you approach retirement.

The role of a default investment

Not everyone has the time or inclination to hand-pick their own investments, and therefore many pension providers offer a default investment option to their members. This is almost always the case for workplace pensions.

A diverse default investment fund helps even the most unengaged pension members invest, without the need to make day-to-day investment decisions. It can remove the worry of keeping a constant watch on hard-earned savings. But they’re selected with an average pension member in mind, so won’t suit everyone’s investment goals or risk attitudes throughout their lifetime.

Want a more hands-on approach?

Deciding how and where to invest will depend on your circumstances. Your financial goals, moral values, attitude to risk and costs should all come into play when making these decisions.

Diversification is a mainstay of good investing, and a diversified portfolio can help shelter against a volatile market. Whatever an investor’s situation, choosing the right investments can make a big difference over time.

How to build a portfolio

