Polar Capital Technology Trust: October 2022 update

The managers invest in companies they believe can benefit from some of the biggest technology trends globally

The trust is backed by a well-resourced team with plenty of experience in the technology sector. Their focus on high-quality companies has delivered impressive long-term results, although past performance is not a guide to the future

More recently though, the trust’s performance has struggled and it’s currently trading at a wide discount to net asset value (NAV)

How it fits in a portfolio

Polar Capital Technology Trust aims to grow your money over time by investing in next generation technology leaders, with great long-term potential. The managers invest in technology companies around the world, including some of the higher risk emerging markets. Investing in a single sector like technology is a higher-risk approach compared to a more diversified one. We think funds and investment trusts investing in a specific sector should usually only form a small part of a well-diversified investment portfolio. Investors in closed-ended funds should be aware the trust can trade at a discount or premium to the NAV.

Manager

Lead manager Ben Rogoff and co-manager Nick Evans have a combined 46 years’ experience as technology specialists. They’ve been managers of the Polar Capital Technology Trust since 2006 and 2008, respectively. Rogoff and Evans are also lead managers of the open-ended Polar Capital Global Technology and Polar Capital Automation and Artificial Intelligence funds.

We think they work well as a team and can comfortably manage their commitment to both the investment trust and funds under coverage.

Both managers are supported by three other fund managers and can call upon a team of dedicated technology analysts. Rogoff and Evans sit down with each analyst once a month to discuss their ideas and hold weekly team meetings to examine market trends, portfolio positioning and investment ideas.

Process

The managers avoid early-stage or blue-sky companies and instead focus on high-quality companies in strong financial positions with experienced management teams. Roughly 85% of the trust is invested in larger technology firms, including Apple and Microsoft, and some higher-risk small and medium-sized companies.

Each company must also hold the potential to benefit from a technology trend or growth theme. These trends, and the opportunities within them, can change quickly. As a result, the managers like to break them down into seven core areas – cloud infrastructure, cyber security, cloud software, artificial intelligence (AI), the internet sector, digital entertainment and connectivity, including the adoption of 5G.

Because of this focus the team were well positioned to benefit from the accelerated demand we saw during the pandemic, particularly companies within the cloud, internet, and digital entertainment space.

Demand wasn’t likely to continue at that level once lockdowns ended and economies reopened though. The team therefore realigned the portfolio with a focus on companies set to benefit from things reopening. This meant reducing exposure to some of the pandemic beneficiaries or those struggling with the post pandemic environment, including online food delivery company Delivery Hero, fitness platform Peloton and online marketplace Fiverr.

The team also avoids late-stage companies they feel have slowed down, are losing out to competitors or have stopped innovating at the rate they once did. That’s not to say established companies that have been successful in the past can’t carry on being successful though. The team tries to identify those they feel have run out of steam and recycle that cash into other areas of opportunity.

For example, they have reduced their investment in Adobe Systems. Slowing growth and management decisions more recently, including the purchase of Figma, have dented their conviction. On the other hand, the team’s decided to invest more in some of the names that were hit hardest during the pandemic. They continue to look strong operationally and are sitting at more attractive prices, in the managers’ view. Recent investments include software companies Freshworks and Hashicorp. E-commerce firm MercadoLibre was also added to the portfolio, based on its more attractive share price.

Investors should be aware that the managers have the flexibility to use gearing (borrowing to invest) and derivatives which can magnify any gains or losses and increases risk.

Culture

Polar Capital was founded in 2001 and prides itself on its collegiate culture. Each manager and investment team is afforded autonomy, allowing them to develop and apply their own investment process and philosophy.

Polar Capital also promotes a strong focus on shareholders' interests and ensures they align with those of fund managers. The managers see themselves as part owners of the trust as they may receive a bonus that can be deferred into shares of the trust over 3 years. This helps make sure the trust is run in a way that benefits all shareholders.

ESG Integration

Polar Capital’s investment teams are given the flexibility to integrate ESG considerations in a way that best fits their investment approach. The company also provides a range of centralised resources to help underpin the quality of ESG analysis across the firm, including third party ESG research and data. Fund managers frequently engage with the companies they invest in on a range of issues, including ESG-related issues like board make-up and remuneration criteria.

The fund managers themselves are responsible for proxy voting, and a summary of the firm’s overall voting activity can be found on Polar Capital’s website.

ESG issues have become increasingly prominent in recent years, and the Polar Capital Global Technology trust team believe technology companies have the potential to help alleviate some of these problems in the years to come. While the investment process is not driven by ESG factors, the managers focus on engaging with companies they invest in to help improve corporate behaviour and exclude those they feel are the worst offenders.

All Polar Capital funds and investment trusts exclude companies linked to the production or marketing of controversial weapons such as cluster munitions and antipersonnel mines.

Cost

The trust’s charging structure is tiered, meaning the bigger the trust gets, the less investors pay. It shrunk in size over the last financial year though. This meant for the trust’s financial year to 30 April 2022, the ongoing annual charge increased to 0.84% compared to 0.82% the previous year.

Investors should note the trust also has a performance fee, though this was not levied over the past year. Investors should refer to the latest annual report, accounts and Key Information Document for details of the risks and charging structure.

If held in a SIPP or ISA the HL platform fee of 0.45% (capped at £200 per annum for a SIPP and £45 per annum for an ISA) also applies. Our platform fee doesn’t apply if held in a Fund and Share Account.

Performance

The trust has performed well against the broader technology sector since launch and since Rogoff took control in May 2006*. Remember past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments and any income they produce can go down as well as up in value, so and you could get back less than you invest.

More recently, the trust’s performance has struggled. Over the last 12 months its share price has fallen 21.17%, while its NAV has dropped 17.83%. This is partly because the team’s investment style has been out of favour over the period. We’ve seen a sharp rotation away from growth investing, which focuses on companies capable of generating above-average earnings growth over the long term.

The team’s lack of exposure to companies like Microsoft and Apple in comparison to the benchmark also dragged on returns, as did some company-specific issues within the portfolio. SiTime Corporation, a silicon timing systems developer and SolarEdge Technologies, a developer of solar energy equipment, were among the trust’s worst performing investments.

That said, some companies were able to benefit from trends like the adoption of cloud technology and the push towards electric vehicles and deliver strong returns. Electric vehicle and battery manufacturers Tesla and BYD and cloud networking provider Arista Networks held up well over the period.

Annual percentage growth Sept 17 – Sept 18 Sept 18 – Sept 19 Sept 19 – Sept 20 Sept 20 – Sept 21 Sept 21 – Sept 22 The Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC 26.79% 5.56% 47.08% 17.09% -21.17%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM to 30/09/2022

