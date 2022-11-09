Rising from the ashes – a new normal for the pound

The UK has garnered a multitude of bad headlines in recent months. The government has collapsed, there have been four chancellors in as many months, three prime ministers so far this year, a close call with a pensions’ crisis and a weakening economy.

The woes facing the country have been reflected in the pound, which is down nearly 15% against the dollar so far this year. At one point, after the notorious mini-budget in September, GBP/USD fell to its lowest ever level. Bond yields surged as the investment community took fright about unfunded tax cuts, inflation, and a large increase in gilt (government bond) issuance.

Market movements have calmed down since then, investors welcomed the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister and the selection of Rishi Sunak as her replacement. While the potential for volatility in the pound appears to have shrunk, here’s a look at the prospects for the UK’s battered currency and what needs to be done for it to flourish.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether a course of action is right for you, ask for financial advice. All investments and any income they produce can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

Kathleen Brooks is Founder of Minerva Analysis, a market analysis company. Hargreaves Lansdown may not share the views of the author.

The UK risk premium – how big does it need to be?

It’s easy to see why UK asset prices, particularly gilts and the pound, have a large risk premium attached to them – this is the extra returns investors expect for investing in higher risk assets. A question is how large does that premium need to be and how long will it be at this level?

To find an answer to this question, we need to go back to 2016 and the Brexit referendum. The pound has been in a long-term downtrend ever since that fateful decision in June 2016, as you can see in the chart below.

Pound versus the dollar since 2016

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: Bloomberg, 02/11/2022.

Before the referendum, the pound traded at just below $1.50 versus the dollar. After the country’s decision to leave the EU, sterling hasn’t staged a meaningful recovery.

There are lots of opinions on whether the decision to leave the EU was a good idea. Regardless of the answer, the fact we had left the single market without a trade deal in place and the EU was our biggest trading partner was enough to spook financial markets. Investors have demanded a larger risk premium to hold pounds ever since.

The foreign exchange market had to reassess the UK’s economic potential outside of the EU, and with few details about how Brexit would work, economic policy uncertainty rose. Financial markets have historically tried to avoid uncertainty, hence why the pound came under pressure.

Brexit has also highlighted deep political tensions within the Conservative party, which has added another layer of political risk to the pound. This political risk premium has eroded since Rishi Sunak took charge, since then the pound has risen by nearly 4% on a broad basis to date. However, Sunak has not yet achieved anything concrete to improve UK relations with the EU or to carve a post-Brexit path for the economy.

What could come after the ‘Rishi Bounce’?

Given the varied sources of the pound’s risk premium, it could stay put for some time yet. Questions about the long-term value of sterling remain, even after the pound’s ‘Rishi bounce’. In the short term, the political risk premium attached to the pound has been eroded. However, for a meaningful, long-term recovery in the pound, external factors and longer-term structural issues that have weighed on sterling need to be addressed.

The pound – a victim of a strong dollar

Part of this year’s weakness in the pound is the strong dollar story. As you can see in the chart below, the pound along with the euro and the yen have fallen sharply against the dollar this year.

Performance of the dollar versus other major currencies

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: Bloomberg, to 01/11/2022.

The surging dollar was driven by a tightening of US monetary policy and a shift in risk appetite towards dollars, as risky assets, like stocks, entered a bear market. So, part of the UK’s long-term recovery story will depend on the dollar.

If the greenback remains strong for a prolonged period, there might be a limit to pound gains. This part of the pound’s recovery story is out of the UK government’s hands. However, the other part of sterling’s recovery story is dependent on the decisions taken by the UK government and other institutions in the coming weeks and months. To shore up the pound, three things need to happen:

Inflation must be brought under control. Brexit issues need to be dealt with. Growth challenges and the UK’s weak productivity rates need to be addressed.

Looking at the first point, the Bank of England (BoE) hiked interest rates by 75 basis points at the start of November. The BoE now forecast that inflation will peak at 11 % in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interestingly, the Bank now expects CPI to fall sharply the next two years, where it would dip to 1.4%, below its target inflation rate.

However, when it comes to inflation targeting, risks remain skewed to the upside. The BoE is also predicting a long recession for the UK, with growth of 0.2% in Q4 2022, a decline of 1.9% for GDP in 2023, and a 0.1% decline in GDP for 2024.

The future for the UK economy will also depend on the government’s autumn statement that will be released on 17 November. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will release their forecasts for debt sustainability and growth, which will be closely watched by financial markets.

There’s significant interplay between sovereign risk and the exchange rate, as the UK found out in September. Public debt sustainability is the first pillar that needs to be in place for sterling to recover. This is the relatively easy bit for the government, as they make tax and spend decisions to plug the £50bn hole in the UK’s public finances.

Productivity and the pound

The harder challenge is to address the UK’s problems of chronic low productivity and growth. UK productivity has been dropping since the financial crisis in 2008. While this has been noticeable across major economies, the UK has underperformed its peers, with hourly UK labour output at 0.4% on an annual basis.

Why does this matter?

According to the Balassa-Samuelson effect, longer-term currency moves can be compared to differences in productivity rates across countries. The chart below shows how close the relationship is between UK annual labour output and GBP/USD.

A slowdown in productivity in a country’s tradable goods sector leads to a weakening of its real exchange rate and vice versa. So, weak sterling can be explained by lots of factors, including low levels of productivity.

UK total output per hour and GBP/USD

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: Bloomberg, to 30/06/2022.

The prospect for a recovery in productivity in the near term looks slim. Inflation is high and interest rates are going up, which could make investment less attractive. Added to this, it’s expected that the chancellor will announce more tax increases in the autumn statement later in November, and corporation tax rates are unlikely to be cut anytime soon.

Higher taxes could also make investment in the UK less likely to grow in the medium term, which could hinder the fight to boost UK productivity levels.

The pound returns to normal?

The period of political and economic crisis looks to be over for the UK, and we could well see a less volatile pound going forward. This means the pound could trade in a more ‘normal’ fashion, with factors like yield differentials and relative growth rates main drivers of sterling in the medium term.

However, while the risk premium attached to the pound will likely narrow, it’s unlikely to disappear completely. The UK economy is in a difficult spot, and this is likely to hamper a structural and long-term recovery for the pound. But, we could see the pound strengthen in the shorter term, although of course there are no guarantees.