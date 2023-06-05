Sharia-compliant investing – what you need to know

Like any other fund, a Sharia fund is a pool of many investors’ money, managed by a professional fund manager (for a fee).

However, while they aim to grow investors’ money, they’re unique to most funds. That’s because they’re managed according to the principles of the Islamic faith and seek to adhere to Sharia law.

A Sharia-compliant fund will draw on the expertise of Islamic scholars and other experts to make sure the fund only invests in businesses which operate, in their view, within the principles of the Islamic faith.

This approach involves screening the fund to exclude certain industries. For example, the fund might avoid investing in:

Alcohol

Tobacco

Pork

Pornography

Gambling

Weapons

Conventional banks and insurance companies

This article isn’t personal advice, or a recommendation to buy or hold any particular investment. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, all investments and any income from them, including Sharia funds, can rise as well as fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

What Sharia-compliant funds do we offer?

We’ve put together a list of all the Sharia funds available on our platform.

Some of these funds will aim to track the performance of a broader stock market (known as ‘passive’ or ‘tracker’ funds) in a Sharia-compliant manner. Others will aim to outperform the stock market by investing in individual companies.

Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

You can view more about each Sharia-compliant fund, including their charges, risks, and key investor information, by using the links below.

List correct as of 31 May 2023. Sharia status independently confirmed by Morningstar.

What’s the difference between ‘income’ and ‘accumulation’?

The funds listed above are a mix of ‘income’ and ‘accumulation’ units. The type of unit you hold determines how any income generated from the fund is treated.

With income units, income is paid out to fund holders as cash. This could provide the investor with an income, or the cash could be reinvested to buy additional units.

With accumulation units, income is retained within the fund and reinvested, increasing the price of the units. Generally, for investors who wish to reinvest income, accumulation units offer a more convenient and cost-effective way to do it.

Sharia exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

You can also invest in Sharia-compliant exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

An ETF is different to a fund because it trades on a recognised stock exchange, like a share. ETFs are designed to track the performance of a stock market (for example a UK ETF might try to replicate the returns of the FTSE All-Share).

Because they’re listed on the stock market, it means investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF at any time when the stock market is open. Unlike funds, you will pay a dealing charge to buy and sell an ETF.

Learn more about how ETFs work.

What Sharia-compliant ETFs do we offer?

List correct as of 31 May 2023.

What about cash and interest?

Cash holdings on our platform might attract interest, which could be incompatible with Sharia law.

If you’d rather not receive interest on any cash within your account, please contact us on 0117 900 9000 or send us an email.

