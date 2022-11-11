The importance of holding the right amount of cash

All information is correct as at 30 September 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Savings provide us with an awful lot of comfort, because we know they’ll offer a soft landing if we need something to fall back on. So, it’s no wonder some people like to pile them as high as possible. Others, meanwhile, leave their cash accounts relatively bare, so could be in for a much harder landing if life hits them with the unexpected.

Whether you err on the side of ‘too soft’ or ‘too hard’, it’s worth taking the time to find your Goldilocks solution.

How much cash should you hold?

Cash is an essential part of any portfolio and comes well before we consider investing.

Before retirement, we should all be working towards having enough emergency savings to cover three to six months’ worth of essential expenses in an easy access account. This gives us time and space to recover if life hits us with a curve ball.

Once we’ve retired, this should be closer to one to three years’ worth. That’s because not only are some people on lower fixed incomes, but at this stage in life there are fewer options to rebuild savings if we eat into them.

Whatever your age, it also makes sense to have money for planned expenses in the next five years in cash – and you can take the opportunity to tie it up for a while in exchange for a fixed higher interest rate.

You don’t need to lock your money away for long to earn a better rate. You can typically fix from just three months, up to five years – and generally, the longer you fix for, the better the rate.

If you’re really savvy, you could choose fixed-term accounts of varying lengths. You’ll get a better overall return, while still keeping regular access to some of the cash when you need it.

Your own needs and concerns will dictate where you fall within these bands, and in some cases, people will need more or less than this for very specific reasons. However, if you’re an outlier in either direction, you need to consider carefully why you’re taking this approach, and the price you could pay for it.

Too much cash

Having too much cash feels like a nice problem to have right now, but it comes at a cost. The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer, produced with Oxford Economics, found that among those who already had enough emergency savings, fewer than a third also had investments.

Only one in five said holding cash in an easy access account was their emergency fund and one in ten said they were saving for something they needed soon. Meanwhile, more than a quarter of people said it made them feel more comfortable, and half said they liked to keep their money handy just in case.

This is something that’s likely to feel more psychologically important as we get older – to help build that bigger emergency pot. However, when we asked people aged 55 and over why they held cash, fewer than one in five said this was specifically emergency savings. Instead, they were most likely to say they just want to have all their cash handy.

Keeping your money in savings can be appealing when markets are volatile, especially when this hits at a time when everything else in life feels uncertain too. We can see this in action through recent figures from the Investment Association, showing six months of outflows from funds in the first seven months of this year.

For some, this will be a sensible rebalancing of their portfolio, as market volatility caused people to revisit whether they were diversified enough. However, there’s a good chance some of this is motivated by fear. When we asked people why they didn’t invest at the end of last year, the second most common answer was because they felt it was too risky.

Savings accounts might feel like the safe option. But those who are holding large chunks of cash in their portfolio, because they’re worried about the risks, could be under-estimating the risk they’re taking.

As we’ve seen recently, investing in the stock market certainly comes with its ups and downs. However, your fear you might lose money in investments is driving you into an asset where right now, you’re guaranteed to lose the spending power of your money after inflation – there are no accounts that currently keep pace with inflation.

Not enough cash

But while some have gone down the ‘too soft’ route, others are erring on the side of ‘too hard’, and they don’t hold enough cash.

The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer found that fewer than two thirds of people have enough. In some cases, this is because they simply don’t have any money to set aside. However, there’s also the chance they’ve been so focused on growth potential, and the fact savings are losing spending power, they’ve decided to invest a bigger chunk of their portfolio.

Whatever the reason, holding too little cash poses a real threat that if you’re hit by the unexpected, you’re in for a hard landing. With no savings to fall back on, you could end up having to borrow for unexpected expenses – or to make ends meet – or running up arrears.

If you’ve put your emergency fund into investments, you should probably consider building it back up. Investing is a long-term proposition. You should never be investing money you might need in the next five years.

The right balance of savings and investments is different for everyone, but we all need to consider the role of cash in our portfolio. While holding too much might make us feel safe and holding too little could seem more efficient, only a sensible balance is going to be ‘just right’.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice.

READ MORE Explore our Investment Times autumn 2022 edition for more articles like this. See all articles

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star