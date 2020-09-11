The most popular Stocks and Shares ISA funds from August 2020

ISAs are still a popular way for people to save and invest for their future.

Recent figures from HMRC estimate that nearly 11.2m adult ISA accounts were subscribed to in the 2018/19 tax year. While Cash ISAs still dominate, there are positive signs for the future of Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Figures for the 2017/18 tax year (the latest age-related data available) show a record number of people over the age of 55 chose to put their money into a Stocks and Shares ISA in recent years. It’s also encouraging to see a rise in the number of younger people putting money into a Stocks and Shares ISA, after years of decline.

In total, people subscribed an estimated £22.6bn to Stocks and Shares ISAs in the 2018/19 tax year - the second highest amount in a tax year. If you look back, you might not be surprised.

It was a tough time for savers. At the time, the average instant access Cash ISA rate was dire (and let’s face it, still is). Although rates had recovered from their 2017 lows of 0.27%, there wasn’t a great deal on offer. You were lucky to get anything near to matching inflation.

When interest rates are extremely low, people are likely to start hunting for a better return on their savings. In fact, poor Cash ISA returns was the number one reason why savers started investing in the stock market, according to an independent survey at the time. Tax rules for ISAs can change and their benefits depend on your circumstances.

The key for any new and existing investors, as always, is to focus on your long-term goals. Make sure you’re investing enough to reach them, and that you spread your money across different areas so you’re not taking undue risk.

Where did HL's ISA clients invest in August 2020?

The list below shows the most popular funds (the most bought funds minus any sales) with HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA investors last month. This article isn’t personal advice or a guide on how to invest. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk.

Investment values can fall as well as rise, so there’s no guarantee you’ll make a profit - you could get back less than you put in. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, please ask us for advice.

*Funds listed in alphabetical order.

Baillie Gifford Managed fund holds shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.

How to select investments for an ISA

Investing in the funds listed above isn’t right for everyone. You should only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio.

It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket.

Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can help reduce the risk by investing in more individual areas or markets.

Find out more about diversification

If you’re looking for inspiration on where to invest your ISA this tax year, look at our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our new Wealth Shortlist. It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential, but this should not be viewed as personal advice.

If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. There are six to choose from, aligned to broad investment objectives and attitudes to risk. You’ll need to review the portfolio regularly to make sure it still meet your needs and objectives.

This article and the services we offer aren’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if investing is right for you, or if you’d like a personal recommendation, you can also ask us for financial advice.

