Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log in to HL Account
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • The most popular Stocks and Shares ISA funds from August 2020

    Discover the funds HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors were buying in August.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Jason Roberts

    11 September 2020

    ISAs are still a popular way for people to save and invest for their future.

    Recent figures from HMRC estimate that nearly 11.2m adult ISA accounts were subscribed to in the 2018/19 tax year. While Cash ISAs still dominate, there are positive signs for the future of Stocks and Shares ISAs.

    Figures for the 2017/18 tax year (the latest age-related data available) show a record number of people over the age of 55 chose to put their money into a Stocks and Shares ISA in recent years. It’s also encouraging to see a rise in the number of younger people putting money into a Stocks and Shares ISA, after years of decline.

    In total, people subscribed an estimated £22.6bn to Stocks and Shares ISAs in the 2018/19 tax year - the second highest amount in a tax year. If you look back, you might not be surprised.

    It was a tough time for savers. At the time, the average instant access Cash ISA rate was dire (and let’s face it, still is). Although rates had recovered from their 2017 lows of 0.27%, there wasn’t a great deal on offer. You were lucky to get anything near to matching inflation.

    When interest rates are extremely low, people are likely to start hunting for a better return on their savings. In fact, poor Cash ISA returns was the number one reason why savers started investing in the stock market, according to an independent survey at the time. Tax rules for ISAs can change and their benefits depend on your circumstances.

    The key for any new and existing investors, as always, is to focus on your long-term goals. Make sure you’re investing enough to reach them, and that you spread your money across different areas so you’re not taking undue risk.

    Find out more about ISAs including charges

    Where did HL's ISA clients invest in August 2020?

    The list below shows the most popular funds (the most bought funds minus any sales) with HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA investors last month. This article isn’t personal advice or a guide on how to invest. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk.

    Investment values can fall as well as rise, so there’s no guarantee you’ll make a profit - you could get back less than you put in. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, please ask us for advice.

    Fund* Key Investor Information (KII)
    Baillie Gifford American KII
    Baillie Gifford European KII
    Baillie Gifford Global Discovery KII
    Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth KII
    Baillie Gifford Managed KII
    Baillie Gifford Positive Change KII
    Fundsmith Equity KII
    Legal & General Global Technology Index KII
    LF Blue Whale Growth KII
    Rathbone Global Opportunities KII

    *Funds listed in alphabetical order.

    Baillie Gifford Managed fund holds shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.

    How to select investments for an ISA

    Investing in the funds listed above isn’t right for everyone. You should only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio.

    It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket.

    Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can help reduce the risk by investing in more individual areas or markets.

    Find out more about diversification

    If you’re looking for inspiration on where to invest your ISA this tax year, look at our latest ISA investment ideas.

    Or you can use our new Wealth Shortlist. It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential, but this should not be viewed as personal advice.

    If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. There are six to choose from, aligned to broad investment objectives and attitudes to risk. You’ll need to review the portfolio regularly to make sure it still meet your needs and objectives.

    This article and the services we offer aren’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if investing is right for you, or if you’d like a personal recommendation, you can also ask us for financial advice.

    Open your ISA today

    The HL Stocks and Shares ISA can help people invest towards a better future.

    • An easy way to invest free from UK income or capital gains tax
    • Start with a lump sum of £100, or £25 per month
    • Shelter up to £20,000 from UK income or capital gains tax before 6 April

    If you are happy making your own investment decisions and want to apply for your ISA it should take no more than five minutes. Please ensure you read and understand our terms and conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and key features before you apply.

    Get started



    What did you think of this article?

    What did you think of this article?

    Thanks for your feedback

    Click here

    What did you think of this article?

    Thanks for your feedback

    Click here

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Related Articles

    Investment and pension scams during coronavirus lockdown – how to stay safe

    23 April

    Two funds for avoiding ‘sin’ stocks

    9 September

    How many shares make a diversified portfolio?

    9 September

    What the Tour de France 2020 can teach us about investing

    7 September

    Chartered Financial Adviser's top 5 tax saving tips

    7 September

    Editor's choice – our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

    • Latest comment on economies and markets
    • Expert investment research
    • Financial planning tips
    Sign up

    Related articles

    Category: Essentials

    Investment and pension scams during coronavirus lockdown – how to stay safe

    The latest on spotting investment and pension scams and what you can do about it.

    Jason Roberts

    23 Apr 2020 7 min read

    Category: Funds

    Two funds for avoiding ‘sin’ stocks

    Dominic Rowles, Investment Analyst, looks at two exclusions-based funds, explains their approaches and shares our view on their prospects.

    Dominic Rowles

    09 Sep 2020 6 min read

    Category: Shares

    How many shares make a diversified portfolio?

    William Ryder, Equity Analyst, digs into the theory behind diversification and looks at how many stocks investors should hold.

    William Ryder

    09 Sep 2020 min read

    Category: Investing and saving

    What the Tour de France 2020 can teach us about investing

    As a Tour de France like no other gets started, we look at what the most famous cycling race in the world can teach us about investing.

    CJ Hill

    07 Sep 2020 7 min read