What is an Investment Trust?

Investment trusts remain as relevant today as they were when first created over 150 years ago.

Investment trusts offer investors an opportunity to hold a range of investments through one single investment. They pool together investors’ money, spreading it across different investments within the trust, offering investors a simple and cost-effective way to diversify against some of the risks of investing.

There are some key features of an investment trust’s set up that make them unique and potentially attractive for some investors.

In this two-part series, we’ll be taking a closer look at investment trusts, where it all started and what investors should be aware of when considering them.

Investment trusts sometimes invest in some specialist areas such as smaller companies and unlisted (private) companies. They can also use derivatives and gearing which adds risk. Investors should only invest in them if they have the time and knowledge to select them, and as always, they should be held as part of a diversified portfolio.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment or course of action is right for you, seek financial advice.

How they started

Before the creation of the investment trust as we know it today, overseas investing was largely reserved for the wealthiest members of society. During the 19th century, investors weren’t exactly spoilt for choice when it came to investing their hard-earned money. Unlike the platform supermarket selection we have today, investment in land and corporate and government bonds were some of the only options available.

That’s why the launch of the Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust (now F&C Investment Trust) in 1868 played such a key role in shaping today’s investment landscape. Its pioneer, Philip Rose, wanted to make it easier and more affordable for investors from a wider range of backgrounds to invest in areas outside of our shores.

A wave of investment trusts were then launched to finance projects like railway construction and rubber plantations. The five oldest trusts are still trading today, these are:

Investment Trust Start Date F&C Investment Trust 1868 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust 1873 Scottish American Investment Company 1873 JPMorgan American Investment Trust 1881 The Mercantile Investment Trust 1884

The industry has come a long way since Rose’s game-changing invention. Investment trusts have continued to evolve and adapt to market trends and investors’ needs. Today, they offer investment in a wide range of asset classes from shares to bonds and specialist areas like forestry, commodities, and hedge funds.

How are investment trusts different to other investments?

Below are some of the key things investors should be aware of:

Listed companies

Unlike the name suggests, investment trusts aren’t actually a legal ‘trust’. They’re publicly-traded companies, just like company shares, that trade on a recognised stock exchange. That means when you buy into an investment trust, you own a slice of the underlying portfolio – whether it’s shares, bonds, or property for example.

By investing into an investment trust, you become a shareholder for the trust and gain the rights that come with the title. Each year, investment trusts will host an annual general meeting (AGM) offering an opportunity for shareholders to vote on specific topics, such as approving the company’s board of directors.

Closed-ended vs open-ended

Investment trusts and funds are very similar. They both pool lots of investors together and offer a great way to invest in a range of investments without the need for a big lump sum investment.

There are some important differences, though.

The biggest is their structure. Funds such as an open-ended investment companies (OEIC) and unit trusts are ‘open-ended’, whereas investment trusts are ‘closed-ended’

‘Open-ended’ means units can be created or cancelled to match investor demand, while ‘closed-ended’ means there are a fixed number of shares, which means unlike funds, the price of investment trusts is affected by supply and demand.

Supply and demand

Given the limited number of shares available, investors are subject to the laws of supply and demand. So, it’s crucial you look at two very important numbers.