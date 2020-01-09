Marks & Spencer - guidance unchanged but challenges remain

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group sales were down 0.7% in the third quarter to £3bn, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. This reflects ongoing challenges in Clothing & Home, although Food performed well.

The group also said Clothing & Home online sales were lower than expected.

The shares fell 7.5% following the announcement.

View the latest Marks and & Spencer share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Marks & Spencer

Third quarter trading details

Within the UK, Clothing & Home sales fell 3.7% to £1.1bn, representing a like-for-like (LFL) decline of 1.7%. M&S said there are signs of continuing recovery in Womenswear, but this was offset by a weak performance in Menswear and Gifting, and trading was particularly challenging in the lead up to Christmas.

Clothing & Home online revenue grew just 1.5%, driven by increased discounting by competitors.

Food saw a LFL uplift of 1.4%, which fed into an overall increase in revenue of 1.5% to £1.7bn. Performance was strong in the 2-week Christmas period, as customers responded well to lower prices.

Overall, total UK revenue fell 0.6%, with LFLs down 0.2%.

International revenue fell 2.3%, reflecting discounted prices. However this is said to have resulted in increased volumes.

Full year guidance is unchanged, but gross margins are likely to be at the lower end of expectations. M&S believes the impact on profits will be largely offset by cost savings.

Find out more about Marks & Spencer shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.