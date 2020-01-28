Severn Trent - on track and new dividend policy announced

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Severn Trent has announced a new dividend policy for the next regulatory period (2020-2025). Going forwards the dividend will grow by at least CPIH (a measure of inflation which includes housing costs). That starts from a base of 100.8p this year (2019/20), with next year's dividend expected to be 101.58p.

The outlook for the current financial year remains unchanged.

The shares remained broadly flat following the announcement.

Third Quarter Trading Update

Severn Trent remains on track to earn at least £25m of Outcome Delivery Incentives (ODI) this year. This reflects continued operational improvements, expected to be offset partially by penalties in relation to flooding targets.

For the next regulatory period, 2020 - 2025. Severn Trent's totex (total expenditure including - operating, infrastructure renewal and capital expenditure) will be £6.8bn. Reflecting this investment Severn Trent expects its regulated capital value (the value of its regulated business) to grow 3.8% a year, after accounting for inflation.

Severn Trent recognised new customer ODI targets for the 2020 - 2025 period, as "stretching but achievable". They include reducing leaks by 15%, blockages by 5% and helping 200,000 customers a year to pay their bill.

