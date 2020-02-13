Barclays - solid end to 2019, but challenging year ahead

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Total income rose 2% to £21.6bn in 2019, slightly ahead of expectations, driven by a strong result from the investment banking and US credit cards businesses. Profit before tax rose 25% to £4.4bn, as the group benefited from a significant decline in conduct and litigation charges.

The group announced dividends for announced final dividend of 6p, taking the full year payment 9p per share, up 38.5% year-on-year.

The bank highlighted macroeconomic uncertainty, and the low interest rate environment as challenges going into 2020.

The shares fell 3% in early trading.

Full Year Results

Barclays UK saw net interest income fall 2% to £5.9bn as lower net interest margins (now 3.09% - representing the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pats on deposits) offset increased loans to customers (up 3.3% to £193.7bn). However, fee income rose 8% to £1.5bn.

Bad loans fell 14% year-on-year to £712m, reflecting a £100m allowance made last year to reflect economic uncertainty in the UK. The bank has also taken action to reduce its exposure to higher risk unsecured loans.

Operating costs in Barclays UK fell 2% year-on-year to £4.0bn, reflecting a smaller number of branches, now at 963. As a result the bank's cost to income ratio (excluding litigation) fell one percentage point to 55%.

Barclays International saw total income rise 5% to £14.7bn. That reflects a strong result from the fixed income markets division of the investment bank and growth in US cards. Operating costs in the division rose 2% to £9.2bn, reflecting increased investment in the cards business.

At a plc level litigation and conduct costs fell 16% year-on-year to £1.8bn. That was despite an additional £1.4bn provision for PPI compensation (compared to £400m in 2018).

The bank finished the year with a CET1 ratio of 13.8% (2018: 13.2%) which is ahead of the bank's 13.5% target. However, while return on tangible equity improved to 9% in 2019 and further improvements are expected this year the bank suggested achieving its 10% target next year would be challenging.

