Compass Group - an

Underlying revenues grew 5.3% over the last three months of 2019. This reflects strong new business levels and good client retention, particularly in North America.

After an "encouraging" start to the year, Compass still expects revenues for the full year to grow 4 - 6%, whilst maintaining margins. The plan to save £300m in costs over the next two years is said to be progressing well.

The shares rose 2.8% in early trading.

First quarter trading update (constant currency)

North America, which made up 62% of total revenues last year, saw revenues rise 7.5%.That reflects particularly strong growth in Business & Industry, Healthcare and Education divisions.

In line with Compass' expectations, in Europe, which accounts for just over 23% of group revenue, revenues remained flat year-on-year. This reflects lower volumes in Business & Industry and a quieter Sports & Leisure calendar, partially offset by good performance in Turkey and Central and Eastern Europe.

Rest of world, which makes up 14% of total revenues, saw revenues rise 4.7%, reflecting growth in Australia and Latin America.

Compass spent £40m on acquisitions in the quarter and, with approval from the EU Competition Commission, completed its cash purchase of Nordic caterer, Fazer Food Services, for around EUR420m.

As part of the ongoing disposal programme, Compass recently sold half of its Japanese Highways business for £55m and has agreed to sell the remainder over the next three years.

