Rolls-Royce - Trent 1000 costs in line with expectations

Full year underlying operating profit rose 25% to £810m, helped by record widebody engine deliveries. Once costs associated with the Trent 1000 engine are taken into account, reported profit showed a loss of £852m.

However, these exceptional charges were in line with guidance given in November.

The total returned to shareholders was 11.7p in 2019, which was flat compared to the previous year, and the shares rose 4.2% following the announcement.

Full year results (underlying figures unless otherwise stated)

Full year revenue rose 6% to £15.3bn excluding the impact of exchange rates, and was broadly in line with expectations.

Despite "tough market conditions" Power Systems revenue rose 4% to £3.5bn. That reflects strong demand for mission critical power generation products, and a 4% increase in servicing revenues. This increase combined with improved margins meant operating profit was up 15% to £357m. Rolls has decided to carry out a strategic review of Bergen, the smaller medium speed gas and diesel engine business.

Civil Aerospace delivered a record 510 widebody engines in 2019.. Revenue rose 10% to £8.1bn, partly driven by a 14% increase in services which accounted for around 59% of revenues. Higher service revenues and spare part sales helped margins improve, and offset a 13% rise in research & development (R&D) spending. As a result operating profits improved £195m to £44m.

Defence revenue increased 1% to £3.3bn, which was held back by delivery timings of transport engines. Operating profit fell 7% to £415m, due to the lower transport volumes, although this was in line with expectations.

The ITP Aero business saw revenue rise 21% to £936m, with higher engine volumes and improved pricing helping profits to increase 67%.

Improved profitability helped core free cash flow increase by £263m to £911m. Excluding new accounting policies which count leases as debt, the group has a net cash position of £1.4bn, compared to £611m.

The group recognised £578m of cash costs relating to the Trent 1000 programme, partly offset by insurance payments. It also recognised a £1.4bn exceptional charge for 2019. Rolls continues "to expect cash costs of £450-£550m in 2020 and a similar level in 2021, before declining significantly thereafter."

Rolls Royce said it remains confident in its medium-term target of at least £1.9bn in free cash flow, and aims to generate £1bn next year.

