No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

easyJet confirmed it continues to cancel a significant number of flights in response to coronavirus travel restrictions and reduced customer demand. These actions will continue for the foreseeable future and could see most of the fleet grounded.

easyJet said it's not possible to give financial guidance for the year ahead, given the level of uncertainty at the moment.

The shares fell 21.2% follow the news.

View the latest easyjet share price and how to deal

Our View

View to follow.

Register for updates on easyJet

COVID-19 Update

As well as reducing capacity, easyJet said it's "taking every action" to remove cost and non-essential spending.

The group said it has a strong balance sheet, including a cash balance of £1.6bn and $500m in undrawn credit. easyJet also said it had aircraft it values at over £4bn and other assets it could potentially use to access liquidity.

Johan Lundgren, CEO, said "European aviation faces a precarious future and it is clear that coordinated government backing will be required to ensure the industry survives and is able to continue to operate when the crisis is over."

First Quarter Results (21 January 2020)

Total revenue for the first quarter increased 9.9% to £1.4bn, of which £1.1bn was ticket revenue. Passenger numbers increased 2.2% to 22.2 million, reflecting a 1% increase in capacity and fuller planes. Of easyJet's 24.3m seats, 91.3% were filled, an increase of 1.6 percentage points compared to last year. Total airline revenue per seat exceeded expectations and increased 8.8%.

easyJet's cost per seat excluding fuel at constant currency increased 4.3%, which was in line with management expectations. The increase comes despite easyJet's Operational Resilience program, and management blamed a slew of factors including increased ground handling costs, new crew pay deals and French air traffic control strikes.

easyJet experienced 1,274 cancellations during the quarter, and management attributed 813 of these to the French strikes. Overall, 80% of flights were on time, up from 79% last year.

Find out more about easyJet shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.