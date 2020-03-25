Persimmon - dividend suspended due to COVID-19 disruption

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In line with government requirements, Persimmon is closing all sales offices and reducing all construction work to the minimum required for health and safety.

Management has decided it would not be "prudent" to pay dividends during the crisis, although this policy will be reviewed as the situations clarifies.

The shares fell 5% in early trading.

Persimmon reported that 2020 had begun in a "robust" manner. However, the group is now expecting significant disruption, the duration of which is unknown.

Persimmon began the year with £844m in cash and £435m owed to land creditors, of which £268m is payable during 2020. As of 20 March, Persimmon had around £610m of cash and had deferred land commitments of £195m until year end. The group also has £300m of available credit.

While the board has stress tested the regular dividend, they describe the current circumstances as exceptional. The interim dividend of 125p per share due 2 April has been cancelled, and the final dividend of 110p per share due 6 July has been postponed.

Given the high degree of uncertainty, management is not providing guidance for this financial year. In accordance with government instructions, Persimmon is asking investors not to attend its AGM in person, instead an online webcast will be provided. The AGM is due to take place on 29 April, and further details will be provided on Persimmon's website.

