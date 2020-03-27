Royal Mail - no final dividend, weaker profits, guidance scrapped

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to negatively impact profits in both the UK letters and parcels (UKPIL) and international (GLS) businesses in the coming financial year.

Royal Mail continues to expect underlying operating profits of £300-£340m in 2019-2020. However the group has suspended guidance for 2020-2021 and all future periods, with delays to the Journey 2024 plan.

The group has access to over £800m in cash plus £925m in credit facilities.

The board will not propose a final dividend.

The shares fell 7.1% in early trading.

Coronavirus activity

UKPIL is expected to be "materially loss making" in 2020-2021. The division has seen a significant decline in marketing mail since coronavirus disruption hit the UK, however, business mailings are holding up well. Management expect recent restrictions of freedom of movement to have a negative impact on unsorted and stamped mail going forwards.

Business-to-consumer (B2C) parcels have performed well, boosted by increased online shopping. However, the Tracked Returns product has been weaker than expected, reflecting lower volumes from clothing retail. Post Office volumes have declined. The small business-to-business (B2B) has seen volumes decline. International volumes have also declined.

GLS profitability will be significantly reduced in the next financial year. There has been a dramatic decline in B2B parcels, partially offset by growth in B2C parcels. Disruption has been particularly bad in Italy, France and Spain, where restrictions are most stringent.

The group is seeing increased levels of sickness across both GLS and UKPIL, any may have to reduce service in some areas.

If current trends continue Royal Mail is confident that it has sufficient liquidity to stay within the conditions set by its lenders. However, that would become increasingly challenging if current disruption were to continue past September.

Following guidance from the FCA and FRC, the announcement of full year results has been delayed from 21 May 2020. A new date will be released in due course.

