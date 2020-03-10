Standard Life Aberdeen - good year but turbulence ahead

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) reported a 12.5% fall in fee based revenue during the year to £1.6bn. That reflects a 1.3% decline in Assets Under Management and Administration (AUMA), with underlying operating profits down 36.4% to £301m.

However, the numbers were slightly better than the market had expected.

The board announced a final dividend of 14.3p per share, taking the full year payment to 21.6p per share - unchanged year-on-year.

The shares rose 1.8% in early trading.

Our view

Having sold off its UK life insurance business and reduced its stake in Indian insurer HDFC Life, SLA is now first and foremost an asset manager.

We can see the reasons for the switch. Asset management is less capital intensive than life insurance, freeing up cash to fund shareholder returns. A product range that embraces most of the major asset classes should reduce the group's exposure to investment fashions too.

The problem is that, so far at least, SLA hasn't proven a terribly popular option as an asset manager. Over 10% of assets walked out the door in 2019, and while most of that was down to the end of the Lloyds relationship a sizeable chunk wasn't. It doesn't help that outflows are concentrated in the more lucrative equity and multi-asset funds. That's depressing margins.

The fact SLA's struggling to hold onto funds isn't altogether a surprise. 69% of the group's equity funds have underperformed their benchmarks over five years. That makes the funds a tough sell. Passive alternatives are not only cheaper, in recent years they would have performed better too. Investment performance has improved more recently, but we suspect the group will need a sustained period of outperformance to tempt investors back.

It's difficult to be positive while outflows continue, and coronavirus disruption doesn't help, but there are some reasons for optimism too.

The merger has gone reasonably well, and guidance on cost savings has been upgraded. While flagship funds struggle, the financial adviser platforms are gathering assets nicely.

With several billion pounds from the Phoenix and HDFC deals in the bank, plus the release capital previously restricted by regulatory requirements, the group's got plenty of cash on hand.

This cash could be used as dry powder to fund growth or acquisitions, but for now it looks like propping up the dividend despite the falling profits. The group is currently aiming to hold rather than grow the dividend, but the prospective yield of something like 9.0% will likely turn a few heads. Remember though that no dividend is guaranteed, and the group will need to turn things around if it's to be sustained long term.

Full Year Results

Lower AUMA reflects net outflows of £58.4bn during the year, largely down to a £41bn withdrawal by Lloyds Banking Group. However, money continued to flow out of the higher margin equity and multi-asset propositions and into lower margin strategies. Investment performance improved compared to last year, with 60% of assets ahead of benchmark over 3 years compared to 50% last year.

Fee based revenue fell 19.3% in Institutional and Wholesale as outflows continued. However the retail focused Wrap and Elevate platforms continue to grow as assets under management increase - albeit revenues remain small at £150m over the year.

Operating expenses fell 4% to £1.3bn, as the group achieved more cost savings from the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen. However, the more dramatic fall in revenue meant the cost-to-income ratio increased to 71% (2018: 68%).

SLA finished the year with £1.7bn in surplus regulatory capital, up from £0.6bn in 2018. That primarily reflects the sale of stakes in HDFC Life and HDFC Asset Management.

The group described the outlook for the market and industry as "turbulent" but will focus on improving efficiency going forwards and driving profitable revenue growth going forwards.

