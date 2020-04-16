Keywords Studios - Strong growth, although costs tick up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Keywords reported revenue growth of 30.2% in 2019 to €326.5m, with acquisitions boosting underlying organic growth of 15.5% during the year. However profit before tax fell 21.4% to just €17.4m, reflecting lower margin acquisitions, increased investment in operational capabilities and a significant increase in share option related expenses.

Almost 75% of employees are now working from home as the group looks to minimise coronavirus related disruption. Demand has increased for many services but, given the circumstances, the board has decided not to pay a dividend this year.

The shares rose 1.5% in early trading.

See the latest Keywords Studios share price, charts and how to trade

Our View

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Keywords

Full Year Results

Keywords completed 8 acquisitions during the year, across Game Development, Marketing and Audio Services. The total cost of acquisitions during the year was €19.6m, with a cash cost of €13.1m.

All but one (Player Support) of the group's seven service lines reported organic growth during the year. However, growth was concentrated in the Game Development and Functional Testing divisions, which both saw revenues grow by more than 30%.

Overall operating costs increased faster than revenues, with margins shrinking as a result. That largely reflects increased investment in operational capacity to support the enlarged group, with margins expected to improve going forwards.

Below the operating level Keywords incurred costs of €4.3m integrating past acquisitions, while share option related costs more than doubled to €9.8m with most (€9m) relating to employees below director level.

Keywords generated free cash flow, after integration costs, of a little under €10m. However, acquisition costs meant net debt rose €17.5m to €17.9m. That equates to 0.4 times 2019 cash profits.

Given the coronavirus disruption the board is not providing financial guidance for the current year.

Find out more about Keywords Studios, including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.