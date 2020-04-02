Saga - dividend suspended, new terms agreed with lenders

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Due to COVID-19 Saga is at risk of breaching agreements with its lenders, known as "covenants", if disruption to trading continues beyond September. To reduce this risk the group has suspended its dividend payments and negotiated new covenants with its bankers.

Saga's Travel business has suspended its Cruise and Tour operations, while the Insurance business has been largely unaffected by the pandemic.

The shares fell 5.0% following the announcement.

Operations update and review of financial position

Financial position

As of 31 March Saga had £92m of available cash, including £14m from the recent sale of two fringe healthcare business and £50m drawn down from the group's revolving credit facility. A further £50m remains undrawn. Saga expects to receive a further £23m in June from the sale of Bennetts Motorcycling Services.

Additionally, the Tour Operations business has £55m of ring fenced cash to cover £69m of advance customer receipts, of which £45m relates to departures between mid-March and June. Advance Cruise receipts total £41m, of which around £27m relates to departures this year. The group does not think it will need to refund all advance receipts as some customers are expected to accept discount vouchers for future departures.

The group has no repayments to make on its term loans until a £20m payment due 31 January 2021. However, the group must make two £10m payments for the spirit of discovery this year.

If Travel is suspended for six months until around September, Saga expects to remain in a "strong" financial position. However, if the disruption were to continue beyond this point the group risks breaching a debt covenant that requires net debt to remain below 3.5 times cash profits, excluding the cruise division.

Saga has therefore renegotiated these covenants to allow net debt to reach 4.75 times cash profits until April 2021, at which point the group must start paying this down to reach 3.0 times by July 2022. Net debt is currently 2.4 times cash profits, and stood at £593.9m on 31 January 2020, up from £391.3m a year earlier.

No dividends can be paid when net debt is above 3.0 times cash profits.

Operations

While Saga's Motor and Home Insurance business is unaffected by COVID-19, sales of travel insurance and the PMI product may be impacted. The group's new three year fixed price policies now make up over 20% of the policy book, and over 60% of direct customers choose the new policies. The shift back towards selling directly continues, and direct sales comprise 57% of total insurance sales.

Motor and Home policies decreased 2.9%, but margins were head of expectations at £74 per policy. The in house underwriters are expected to generate £40.6m in profit before tax, compared with £86.7m last year, with a combined ratio (the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and costs) of 83%. The underwriters had a solvency ratio of around 160% as of 31 January, but this is expected to have dropped to around 140% as the value of assets has fallen in recent months.

The insurance broking division is expected to make £90.2m in underlying profit before tax, down from £105.8m the year before.

The insurance business remains cash generative.

Weaker demand in Travel has accelerated due to the impact of COVID-19. The new ship, spirit of discovery, had a successful first six months, and generated cash profits of £20m in the second half of the year. The next ship, Spirit of Adventure, is expected within the next 12 months, although there is some uncertainty over the exact delivery date.

Due to government advice Cruises have been suspended until May and Tour Operations for a period of six weeks starting 16 March. However, the group warns that it is likely the suspensions will continue beyond May.

Saga expects to report a loss after tax of £312.8m for the year ending 31 January 2020, largely thanks to large non-cash write downs in the value of past acquisitions.

