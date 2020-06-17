William Hill - trading improves, placing announced

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Over the six weeks to 9 June 2020, net revenue was down 50% compared to last year. That's an improvement on the six weeks prior (net revenue down 57%), reflecting a gradual recovery in the sporting calendar.

While there's greater visibility and activity in the upcoming sporting calendar, the outlooks remains uncertain. The group announced plans to raise additional funds through a share placing equivalent to 19.99% of its existing shares. William Hill intends to use the proceeds of the placing to fund US expansion and strengthen the balance sheet.

The shares fell 5.2% the morning after the announcement.

View the latest William Hill share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Register for updates on William Hill

Trading Statement (6 weeks 9 June 2020)

Online net revenues were down 3% in the period, a significant improvement on the six weeks prior. This reflects an improvement in sports wagers as horseracing and the German Bundesliga resumed and customers continuing to place bets on alternative sports such as table tennis. New product launches are gaining traction including a strong performance in the new UK gaming site.

In light of government coronavirus closures, UK Retail revenues were down 100% on the prior year. However, now permitted to reopen William Hill will begin to gradually reopen betting shops in time for Royal Ascot and the resumption of the football season.

In the US net revenue was down 62%, an improvement from the 90% decline the six weeks prior. The improvement reflects resumption of UFC, NASCAR and availability of alternative sports. While casinos largely remain closed the group used some of the Nevada locations to operate drive-through sports betting. William Hill are on track to launch online gaming in New Jersey upon receipt of regulatory approval.

Monthly cash outflow improved over the last six weeks and the group said it has a "line of sight to generating positive cash flow from our operations in the second half of the year".

Following the repayment of a £203m 2020 bond, total unrestricted liquidity now exceeds £500m. The group also expects to receive a VAT refund in the second half of the year, roughly equivalent to the value of the bond.

Find out more about William Hill shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.