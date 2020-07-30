Compass Group - trading challenging, but reopening on the menu

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group organic revenue fell 44% in the third quarter, and is 14% lower over the first 9 months of the year. That reflects a quarter over which lockdown measures were most severe in many of Compass' markets.

Management said performance was good in the Healthcare and Defence, Offshore & Remote divisions, but the Education and Business & Industry sectors were mostly closed over the quarter.

By the end of June, about 60% the business was open, compared to 55% by the end of May. However, despite progress in June the pace of recovery is still not clear to the group.

The shares fell 3% following the announcement.

Our View

Third Quarter Results

Reopening sites in line with health and safety protocols and lower attendance is more costly and Compass is entering into contract re-negotiations with clients to cover these costs. However, despite this work operating margins were -6.3% in the quarter, down from 6.2% at the half way mark.

North America (69% of 2019 profits) saw revenues drop 45% in the quarter and operating margins were -3.1%. However, the region benefitted as state level lockdown restrictions allowed more sites to stay open than in Europe. Compass is talking to clients about the higher cost of operating in coronavirus, which combined with more flexible labour laws, has allowed it to adjust its cost structure and start to rebuild the operating margin.

Europe (20% of 2019 profits) revenues dropped 54% and operating margin fell to -14.5%, reflecting the regions higher weighting in Business & Industry and lower Healthcare exposure. While sites are starting to reopen and Compass is again working to pass on higher costs to clients, progress in Europe is expected to be slower.

Rest of World (15% of 2019 profits) revenues were down 20% with a positive operating margin of 3.1% - reflecting higher exposure to Offshore & Remote which has not been as severely impacted by lockdowns.

Compass saw a free cash outflow of £260m in the quarter, which included £130m in already committed capital expenditure.

Net debt was £3.2bn at the end of June. The £2 billion in cash from May's equity raise was used to repay £600 million of the Bank of England's COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), repay £201 million drawn credit facilities and repay £42 million maturing short term debts. Compass's total liquidity is £5.0 billion (£2.8 billion in undrawn credit facilities, £600 million available CCFF limit and £1.6 billion in cash).

