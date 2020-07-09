Rolls-Royce - engine flying hours continue to struggle

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Widebody engine flying hours (EFH) fell 50% in the first half of the year, with a 75% decline seen in the second quarter. That has knock on effects for the Civil Aerospace division, which continues to be seriously affected by the disruption caused by coronavirus.

Cost savings for this year are on track, and the Defence business continues to see no impact from the pandemic.

Rolls Royce now expects a free cash outflow of £4bn for the full year - reflecting reduced engine deliveries and servicing and changes to the group's financing structure.

The shares fell 8.2% following the announcement.

Our view

Coronavirus is a major spanner in the works for Rolls Royce.

The group's largest division, Civil Aerospace, is bearing the brunt of the disruption. It produces and services aircraft engines, increasingly for bigger widebody planes (think planes with two aisles). Rolls' servicing model charges a fixed amount on a per-flying-hour basis, so having large swathes of global plane fleets stuck on the ground has an immediate impact on revenues, profits, and crucially - cash flow.

There's also the question of production. Rolls' main customers are not only not servicing existing engines, but few are ordering new ones. That means the group won't be delivering as many engines as planned, which reduces revenues and profits this year and also affects future servicing revenues.

The extent of the damage will depend squarely on when airlines feel confident enough to splash the cash on new jet engines. We suspect it will be some time.

Rolls itself is forecasting lower revenue for at least the next seven years, which has sparked major restructuring efforts. If your end market has shrunk, sadly your operations need to fall in line too. And keep in mind, there's always the possibility of a second wave, which would set things back further.

The inevitable knock to profits and cash flow isn't the best news. Cash flow has been a thorn in the group's side before, and £4bn is expected to slip out the exit this year. This is being compounded by Rolls' largely fixed cost base - not the best set up for a sudden drop off in activity.

The group does have substantial liquidity and there are no immediate concerns on that front. However, the sheer scale of the cash flow exodus means dilutive equity raises, or disposals can't be ruled out in the near to medium term. Either of these would likely irk shareholders, but it could be necessary to secure the longevity of the business.

For all the short term pain, in our view Rolls Royce still has some real positives.

It can boast a multi-billion pound order book, boosted by reliable defence contracts. That gives the group excellent visibility over a certain amount of revenue. Defence spending should remain robust, and being a go to "critical" defence supplier for the UK and US governments is a great position in our view. Longer-term, Rolls Royce's scale and very high barriers to entry should hold it in good stead.

We expect Rolls to make it through the disruption, and its long-run attractions remain intact. However the group's a classic example of a cyclical company, meaning its fortunes wax and wane with the economy. Investors need to strap in for more turbulence ahead.

Half year trading update

Civil Aerospace has seen a marginal improvement in EFH in May and June, thanks to an increase in flights in China, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activity was flat with last year, but lower than expected prior to the outbreak. The output of new engines is in line with the lower revised guidance, with 130 delivered out of 250 expected for the full year.

Rolls has achieved its target to reduce the number of aircraft on the ground to single digits, relating to the Trent 1000 blade issues.

The weaker outlook for the commercial aviation industry means the group is reassessing the value of some assets. These adjustments may result in non-cash charges in the Half Year results.

In Power Systems there has been a low double-digit percentage decrease in revenue. That reflects lower demand from industrial customers, including those from the Oil & Gas and Mining sectors. PowerGen revenues also struggled, partly because of a lower demand for smaller yacht engines.

No material disruption has been seen in the Defence business, where there has been continued demand from key government customers.

Rolls has also incurred a £1.45bn underlying charge by closing out now defunct hedges. The cash cost will be spread over the next few years, with the financing charge recognised in this half's income statement.

The group now has liquidity of £8.1bn, including an undrawn credit facility of £1.9bn, and has agreed a new loan facility of £2bn. During the half the group accessed£300m under the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

Looking ahead Rolls Royce expects a gradual improvement in travel restrictions in the coming months, with long haul flying hours improving in the final quarter. EFH will be down around 55% for the full year, with these back to 70% of pre-2020 levels in 2021. The group continues to target at least £750 million group free cash flow in 2022.

