boohoo - result of UK supply chain review

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

boohoo has published its response to the independent review of its UK supply chain, following allegations of poor working conditions and low pay at one of the Leicester factories used to supply boohoo clothes.

The review found "many failings in the Leicester supply chain and recommended improvements to boohoo's related corporate governance, compliance and monitoring processes." However, the leader of the review is satisfied boohoo didn't purposefully allow poor conditions, and that the group is well placed to make the necessary changes.

In response to the review, boohoo has committed to a number of actions to mitigate the chances of a reoccurrence.

The shares rose 18.3% following the announcement.

View the latest boohoo share price and how to deal

Our View

HL View to follow.

boohoo key facts Current 12m forward price to earnings ratio: 317.2

Average 12m forward price to earnings ratio since listing (March 2014): 42.6

Prospective yield: boohoo doesn't currently pay a dividend Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on boohoo

Actions to improve supply chain

From a Corporate Governance perspective, the group is looking to appoint two new Non-Executive Directors. One will be experienced in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters. Among other measures, boohoo will also make supply chain compliance a mandatory item on every Board Meeting agenda.

Within its purchasing practices the group's introducing mandatory education for its purchasing teams, and appointing a new Group Director of Responsible Sourcing. The team will continue to develop and implement a new set of Purchasing Principles.

Raising standards will mean consolidating its list of approved suppliers, and create partnerships with new suppliers with strong sustainability policies. The process of auditing all tier one and two suppliers will be completed in the next six months.

boohoo will also work to support Leicester's workers' rights by establishing a Garment & Textiles Community Trust, governed by independent trustees, providing it with start-up funding and ongoing annual support. It will also work to increase workers' education around their rights and obligations.

The group also said it will look to "consolidate volumes, place more consistent order flows and focus on working to achieve best practice with suppliers."

Trading details (figures at constant exchange rates) 17 June 2020

First quarter revenues rose 45% to £367.8m, excluding the impact of exchange rates. That reflects strong growth across all geographies, especially the US.

The group now expects full year revenue growth of around 25%, better than current market expectations.

Alongside the trading statement boohoo announced the acquisition of the online businesses, and all associated intellectual property, of Oasis and Warehouse for £5.25m.

The biggest improvement in first quarter revenue came from the US, which reported an 83% rise to £92m. The UK, which is still the biggest region by sales, posted a 30% increase to £183m. In the Rest of Europe revenue was up 65%, reaching £63.4m, while Rest of World revenue rose 22% to £29.4m.

boohoo said there was strong underlying growth across the boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal brands. More recently acquired names Karen Millen, Miss Pap and Coast have been integrated onto boohoo's platform and "continue to trade strongly".

Gross margins rose from 55% to 55.6%, helped by the group's flexible supply and manufacturing processes. This allowed it to react quickly when lockdowns hit, and categories like loungewear became more popular.

Oasis and Warehouse's online operations generated revenues of £46.8m in the last financial year, and will be integrated into the business over the coming months. boohoo is actively considering further acquisition opportunities, with a number of prospects "likely" to emerge in the coming months because of the challenging conditions.

The group finished the quarter with over £350m of net cash.

Looking ahead, full year underlying cash (EBITDA) margins are expected to be between 9.5-10%. This will depend on the extent of discounting in the sector as well as the effects of general trading uncertainty. Capital expenditure will be £60m - £80m, compared to £45.6m last year.

Find out more about boohoo shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.