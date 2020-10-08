easyJet - first ever full year loss expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

easyJet expects to report a headline loss before tax of £815m to £845m for the full year. It also expects around £440m of underlying charges, relating to ineffective hedging and restructuring costs.

The airline expects to fly around a quarter of planned capacity in the first quarter of its 2021 financial year, and will focus on cash generative flying to minimise losses. easyJet is not providing financial guidance for 2021.

The shares fell 1.1% following the announcement.

Our View

Airlines are in a very tough spot at the moment.

Government travel bans had grounded easyJet's fleet and, while some planes are back in the air, there's very little cash coming in. Yet the group still has large costs to pay. After taking a number of cost saving actions, easyJet burnt through just under £700m in Q4. This is slightly less than in Q3, but is still an unsustainable amount over a prolonged period.

To put the current rate of cash burn in perspective, easyJet made £430m in profit before tax last year, and £445m the year before. Airlines typically lose money over the winter before turning a large profit over the summer to compensate. That makes next summer crucial, so the fact bookings are holding up well is a big relief.

Having said that, we don't know how long it will take for demand to fully recover. Initial demand has been better than expected, but traveller numbers are still markedly lower than normal. Demand has weakened again recently thanks to new government advice and restrictions.

easyJet is doing all it can to keep cash in the business, and that means a significant reduction in staff numbers. With its end-market having shrunk so much, the size of the workforce needs to fall in line.

To shore up the balance sheet the group has raised more money from shareholders. While this will dilute the ownership of current investors, leaving them with a smaller piece of the pie, it does mean that they now own part of a more financially secure business - which may be worth it in the long run.

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren has said the industry faced a "precarious future" and one in which government help would be essential. While easyJet will benefit from measures the government has already announced, including wage support for furloughed workers, the Chancellor has ruled out a sector wide bailout for airlines. Individual deals could be on the table as a last resort, but this is will be aimed at preserving jobs and industry capacity rather than saving investors. However, if easyJet can get planes flying again early in 2021 it should be able to get by on its existing resources.

Overall there are some signs of positivity at easyJet, but it would be a mistake to assume the challenges are over. The group's doing a lot of the right things to protect the long-term interests of the business, but the easyJet we'll be looking at once its self-help measures are complete is going to be a very different beast. And while brave investors could be rewarded for staying put, there may well be further pain to come.

Easyjet key facts Current price/book ratio: 0.70

10 year average price/book ratio: 1.97

Prospective yield: 0.6% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Trading Update

Full year passenger numbers fell 50% to 48m, and capacity fell 48% to 55m seats. Within that, fourth quarter capacity fell 38% and 76.3% of seats were filled. Revenue for the quarter was around £620m, compared to £2.3bn last year.

Total headline costs for the full year fell around 36% to £3.8bn, mainly reflecting lower capacity. The group's fourth quarter cash burn is expected to be less than £700m, an improvement on the £774m burnt in Q3. easyJet is reducing staff numbers by up to 30% and consultations with UK employees are already complete. The restructuring will cost around £120m in the second half.

Fuel costs for the full year are expected to be around £720m, and the group will take a £145m charge in the second half as hedging contracts were ineffective.

easyJet has raised over £2.4bn since the pandemic began by issuing both debt and new shares. The group also sold and leased back some planes, which raised £608m, and half the fleet remains unencumbered. As of 30 September easyJet had £2.3bn in cash and equivalents, and net debt of £1.1bn.

The group said: "Increasing travel restrictions have once again suppressed customer demand for this autumn, with late customer booking patterns leading to visibility remaining limited. Early booking levels for summer '21 are in line with previous years."

A Non-Executive Director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also a Non-Executive Director of easyJet.

